A WORD FROM OUR SPONSORS:

Coconino County is our home - it has unmeasured beauty and is rich in culture. We all want it to be a safe place to live, and we must address those issues that negatively impact the quality of life of our residents. Our communities are not immune to substance abuse. Alcohol, meth, marijuana, heroin, opioids, cocaine, and prescription drugs often are at the root of recidivism and crime. They can ruin lives and even result in death.

The Northern Arizona METRO Board and our law enforcement community are committed to reducing substance abuse through education, enforcement and treatment programs. We work with community partners to increase public awareness, address underage alcohol and drug issues, target DUI through task forces, provide safe disposal of household drugs through “dump the drug” campaigns, provide in-custody treatment programs to inmates, and lobby for laws to help keep our communities safe.

What can you do to help?

Set positive examples – don’t binge drink, use illicit drugs or misuse prescription drugs; do seek help from clinicians for substance abuse disorder

Learn how to identify alcohol and other drug abuse early and help direct people to intervention, referral and treatment

Create environments that empower young people not to drink or use other drugs

Safely store and properly dispose of prescription medications

Avoid driving if drinking or after taking any drug that can alter your ability to operate a vehicle

Support implementation and enforcement of alcohol and drug control policies

Help make a difference. This is our community. We need everyone in our community to be a part of the solution and help us send a message that alcohol and drug abuse is not acceptable. This message is brought to you by the Northern Arizona METRO Board.

Jim Driscoll

Sheriff, Coconino County

Chair, Northern Arizona

METRO Board

Where we live and how we work together to improve the quality of life matters!

Key factors in helping those with drug and alcohol addictions and helping their families cope are the local organizations that offer educational programs, housing options, healthcare services and treatments.

Their continued efforts are crucial to improving the quality of life for those in need in in our community.

The goal of the Drug Free Special Edition is to help our community understand the key issues, and to recognize and support those who are working in our communities to help heal those fighting addictions so that they may overcome them.

The Arizona Daily Sun and staff will continue to provide consistent, accurate information about substance abuse issues facing our community and the solutions to prevent it. Working together, we can create a better and brighter future for northern Arizona!

Colleen Brady

Publisher/ Advertising Director

Arizona Daily Sun