On the southern end of northern Arizona, the Verde Valley plays host to a wide assortment of hidden adventures that any tourist would love, but for wine enthusiasts, this lush river valley has become a place of pilgrimage with its award-winning vineyards and tasting rooms. The dry climate paired with the accessibility of the Verde River creates an environment that grapes thrive on.

The Verde Valley Wine Trail was created to highlight some of the most talented winemakers in this region, and since its founding, visitors from all around the world have come to taste some of the most exquisite wine in America. If you find yourself yearning to flex your sommelier skills, we have a weekend-trip itinerary that will satisfy your craving for both beauty and wine.

Now, if you’re planning a trip like this, we strongly recommend that you find yourself a designated driver because in order to complete the wine trail, you have to visit 10 wineries, and from experience, we know that going at it alone is not an option.

It’s Friday. You’ve spent the day working, and you’re ready to go on your wine-tasting adventure, but before we even start sipping, we recommend that you book a hotel in Sedona for two nights; one for the night before; one for the night after. If you’re on a budget, we recommend checking into the Villas of Sedona, but if you’re a big spender and proud of it, splurge on L'Auberge de Sedona. It’s a world-renowned hotel that allows you to experience the best parts of Sedona in all their grandeur. If you’re staying at L'Auberge, stay in and get some dinner at its in-house restaurant. The wine-forward and Southern European menu is perfect for the night before your wine tour, but if you’re not looking to spend an arm and a leg at dinner, a fantastic, second option would be Picazzo’s. It has delicious pizzas with gluten-free and vegan options that will satisfy the pickiest of eaters, and it’s just a short walk from the Villas. After dinner, turn in early. You have a long day ahead of you tomorrow.

It’s Saturday. You wake up early and are ready to start the wine tour, but before you begin to guzzle that grape juice, stop by the Coffee Pot Restaurant for breakfast. It offers large plates of hearty food that will fill your stomach and prepare your body for, at the very least, a mornings-worth of alcohol.

Like we said earlier, you have to hit 10 wineries to say you have officially completed the Verde Valley Wine Trail, so here are our recommendations.

Start in Jerome at the Original Jerome Winery. The views from this historic town are stunning and the wine is even better. Next, head down to Old Town Cottonwood where tasting rooms are aplenty! Here are a couple of our favorites: Tantrum Wines is a women-owned winery with a retro yet tasteful atmosphere; Burning Tree Cellars offers boutique wines and a outdoor patio where you can sip to your heart's content; and Arizona Stronghold is a Verde Valley favorite with exclusive wine flights that you can only drink there and yummy finger food that pair nicely with the best wines in the state.

You’re now four wineries deep and probably feeling a little tipsy, so we recommend that you grab some grub at the Tavern Grill. It’s a low-key spot in Old Town with lots of substantial food options that will refuel you for the back half of your Verde Valley wine crawl.

Once you finish lunch, head into Cottonwood-proper to visit your next two stops: Pillsbury Wine Company and Alcantara Vineyard. Though not sponsored by the doughboy, Pillsbury offers some of the best handmade wines in Arizona, but be sure to make reservations in advance, it is appointment-only for the time being. On the other hand, Alcantara is a place that allows you to go all out. It stocks more than 20,000 different wines and has a gorgeous vineyard with a view of the Verde River, making it the perfect final stop before venturing off to Cornville just a couple miles east.

While Cornville’s water is derived from the wells of Oak Creek, their vineyards are just as affluent and beautiful as the ones supplied by the Verde. Oak Creek Vineyards is a delightful first stop with its sweeping vineyard views and delectable cheese and chocolate plates. If you’re feeling a little sore or in need of a good stretch, head over to Page Springs Cellars which offers you the classic wine-tasting experience and the opportunity to participate in a creek-side massage or yoga class. Our final Cornville recommendation is the family-owned Javelina Leap Vineyard, Winery and Bistro which has one of the largest selections of wine in northern Arizona. And, with that, you’re at nine. One to go, but before you finish, you have to head back to Sedona and get some more food in your belly.

For some delicious Southwestern cuisine, we recommend having dinner at the Salt Rock Kitchen. The food is delicious and the view from the back patio is out of this world in the evening. The red rocks literally glow as the sun begins to set.

Luckily, your last stop at Winery 1912 is not too far away. Treat yourself to a sweeter dessert wine at this family-owned and -operated vineyard, and once you’re done, you’ll be certifiably wined out. But, you can go to bed knowing that you bested the Verde Valley Wine Trail and had a great time while doing it.

We gave you a schedule that you could do in a day just in case you wanted to spend Sunday sleeping in and enjoying the culture of arts that Sedona is famous for, but if you aren’t keen on doing the wine trail in a day, give yourself a break after the Cottonwood vineyards and finish up the next day.

The Verde Valley Wine Trail is supposed to be fun, so we recommend that you take it on at your own pace, have a designated driver to transport you from tasting room to tasting room and just enjoy the stunning and lush landscape of the Verde Valley. This experience is unforgettable, and we hope you get the opportunity to experience it, too.