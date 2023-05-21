There is a prevalent misconception that Arizona is all deserts and cacti, but as anyone who’s visited northern Arizona knows, this state hosts a diverse selection of ecosystems and landmarks that are sure to surprise any newcomer. So, for our final itinerary, we are giving you a weeks-worth of activities which will allow you to see the best that northern Arizona and the natural world has to offer.

DAY ONE

Let’s start in Flagstaff with some brunch at Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery (BOF). We aren’t sugarcoating it when we say that Brandy’s is a Flagstaff staple. With its homey ambiance and delicious food, any visitor will be stoked to start their day at this unpretentious eatery.

Flagstaff has loads of natural wonders, but so many of them require a full day of your time like hiking Humphreys Peak, which is the highest natural point in the state of Arizona. So, we’re going to suggest doing two, smaller excursions that are less tiresome. The first being the Lava River Cave. This mile-long volcanic tube was formed roughly 700,000 years ago after a stream of lava carved its way through the prairie, and to this day, it remains a stunning geological landmark that is a must see for adventurers big and small. Just make sure to bring a flashlight and a jacket because it can get very dark and very cold underground.

After hiking through the Lava Cave, we recommend heading out east to Walnut Canyon. While the canyon is both large and gorgeous, the real treat is being able to walk amongst the cliff dwellings on the canyon walls. The short walk down leads you to a robust pueblo community that was once inhabited by the Sinagua people. It’s a truly special experience as you look across and imagine the canyon walls speckled with light and humming with the sound of voices and laughter.

After these two activities, we recommend that you grab a bite to eat at La Fonda Mexican Restaurant (BOF). The big portions and protein-packed food will re-energize you before heading out to Winslow for your first overnight stay at the historic La Posada Hotel. Envisioned by the famed architect Mary Colter, erected by western developer Fred Harvey and immortalized by the structure’s beauty and the jet-setting Hollywood and D.C. elite who frequented its rooms, La Posada is not only a cozy place to rest your head but also a can’t-miss landmark of the Southwest. Spend your evening wandering its hallowed halls or grabbing a drink in the Turquoise Room. Regardless of what you decide to do, your night will be restful and mindful as you prepare for your second day in northern Arizona.

DAY TWO

You’ve got a lot of ground to cover on day two, so grab an early breakfast at the Turquoise Room and some snacks for the road and begin your trek to the Petrified Forest. Filled with colorful petrified wood and an incredible diversity of fossils, these badlands have so much history to offer. If you’re feeling adventurous, we recommend that you park your car and walk down one of the paved trails to visit the petroglyphs at Puerco Pueblo, but if the weather is bad and you’re not feeling like a walk, drive through the forest loop and visit the visitors center where you can look at complete fossils and other geological exhibits.

After you’re done there, head up north to Canyon de Chelly. Located in the Navajo Nation, this vast park has been inhabited and utilized by indigenous people for millennia, and if you look closely, you can see traces of their history on the sheer canyon walls. It’s a place that you could spend days at, but we recommend stopping at some of the nine overlook spots on the canyon’s rim. There are six on the south side and three on the north.

Once you’ve digested the magnitude of the land and its history, head farther north to Monument Valley. It’s a place that’s been immortalized by the silver screen for its distinctive buttes and dusty plains, but it’s impossible to really appreciate the enormity of the valley without visiting in-person. Now, the end of the day is fast approaching, so we recommend checking into The View Hotel and staying the night. With views from nearly every window, it’s the perfect place to enjoy the valley without all the hassle; however, we do recommend that you book a stargazing/moonlight tour to round out the day. If it’s a full moon, the light will illuminate the valley as well as the sun, and if the moon isn’t out, the stars will do the work. It’s a breathtaking experience that you have to try while in the park.

DAY THREE

You’re nearing the halfway mark, but this isn’t the time to slow down. We have a full day planned for you at the crest of northern Arizona, so after having an early breakfast at your hotel, head west to Page for your tour of Antelope Canyon. Located on private land in Navajo Nation, this sought-after destination requires visitors to reserve a guided tour with one of the outfitters in the area. Lucky for you, there is no shortage of tour groups, so if you book far enough in advance, you should have no problem getting in.

Once you arrive with your group, you will understand why the people who manage the canyon are so particular about how people visit. Its beauty is, truly, otherworldly. The walls curve and undulate as the light from the passing day bounces off of them, so make sure to bring your camera. The colors from the canyon are dynamic and baffling and make for a wonderful photography subject. Upper Antelope Canyon is the most popular but do not forget about the lower part of the canyon, which is equally impressive, wrapping visitors up in pristine sandstone walls.

After your visit to Antelope Canyon, you’re probably feeling a little hungry, so grab a big bite to eat at Big John’s Texas BBQ. A plateful of food in the shade that their large patio provides hits the spot as you prepare to head off to your next stop.

Now, you’ve done a lot of traveling recently, so if you want to take the day to just chill a little bit, we highly recommend enjoying Lake Powell. Grab a paddle board, rent a jet ski or simply get roasted by the hot Arizona sun, but regardless of what you decide to do, the lake will offer some solace after an exhausting few days. On the other hand, if you still have some juice in you, head out to the Vermilion Cliffs located about an hour outside of Page. The swooping hills of this remote, rocky monument tell a geologic history that is both fascinating and beautiful, but make sure to bring a vehicle that can handle the rough terrain. Visitors will need a high-clearanced, four-wheel-drive vehicle to travel through the deep sand and unpaved roads, so keep that in mind as you plan your visit.

Once you’ve returned to Page, check into your hotel for the night. We recommend the Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell. They’re centrally located and have a great dine-in food option for dinner with the Prickly Pear Kitchen. Their fresh and locally-inspired food will help settle your stomach as you wind down for an early night in.

DAY FOUR

Over the course of the last three days, you have seen some unique and less-appreciated natural wonders, but today, we’re going to see THE wonder; the thing that puts Arizona on the map and blows the minds of millions of visitors every year. Today, we recommend visiting the Grand Canyon.

Millions of years of erosion have made the Grand Canyon a spectacle that is unmatched on a global scale, and to do it all in a day is impossible. So, we recommend that you spend your time on the South Rim. While it is the most busy out of the park’s four entrances, the South Rim is also the most accessible and visitor friendly with shuttles available to take you to all the historic trails and landmarks, markets and gift shops located conveniently throughout the village and some of the best views from large and safe lookout points.

During your time at the Grand Canyon, we recommend you try out a couple things. The first is a hike. Now, we understand that some of the hikes at the Grand Canyon are too challenging for some people, so if you’re looking for something easy, give the Trail of Time a try. Just a little over one mile, this paved trail offers those who walk it a glimpse into the geologic history of the Grand Canyon. With interpretive plaques dotted along the path, the Trail of Time will fascinate and inspire the most rugged of adventurers and the most casual of observers alike. If you’re up for more of a challenge, give the South Kaibab Trail a try, and even if you’re a seasoned hiker, do your best to turn around at Cedar Ridge. During the summer, this three-mile trail can get absurdly hot, and if you aren’t prepared, you could be putting yourself at risk for heat stroke; however, if you are prepared and stop when you’re supposed to, you will be able to witness some of the most spectacular views in the world.

After your hike, you’ve got to stop by the Visitors Center. They have a lot of exhibits to check out, as well as a cafe where you can purchase some lunch, but make sure to participate in a park ranger program and watch the short, orientation film, “Grand Canyon: A Journey of Wonder.” Both activities will inform and intrigue you as you navigate your way around the canyon, but before you go, make sure to check the center’s hours. They fluctuate based on the seasons.

To round out your day, we recommend wandering around to admire the historic buildings in the park. Currently, there are 39 historic structures that are on the National Register of Historic Places and eight more that are considered National Historic Landmarks, so while the Grand Canyon is a magnificent natural wonder, there are quite a few man-made landmarks that are very important to the history of the United States. One of these landmarks is El Tovar. Once considered the most luxurious hotel west of the Mississippi, El Tovar has remained an important stopping point for visitors since it was erected in 1905. You can stop in and learn about the earliest sightseers and travelers who considered the hotel a second home. Another must-see landmark is the Hopi House. Originally commissioned by the Fred Harvey Company and built by revolutionary architect Mary Colter, the Hopi House stands today as awe-inspiring as it did back in 1904. Modeled after the 1,000-year-old pueblo dwellings scattered around the park, visitors can enter the Hopi House and be transported back in time to learn about the lives of America’s earliest settlers. A final recommendation would be the Grand Canyon Railway Depot. Considered to be one of the oldest standing wooden train depots in the United States, this historic structure is still used frequently by travelers who come up from Williams on the Grand Canyon Railway. Though you are not traveling by train, you can still check it out and learn more about the role that the railroad played in making the Grand Canyon a tourist destination in the early 1900s.

You’ve had a long day at the canyon, so we recommend heading back down to Flagstaff for some grub at NiMarco’s Pizza (BOF) and an early night at Little America Hotel (BOF). Both will offer you some peace and comfort as you wind down before your final day in northern Arizona.

DAY FIVE

Congratulations! You’ve reached the end, and as a reward, we’re going to give you a little break from all the traveling that you’ve done the past couple of days and recommend visiting Sedona. It’s only about a 45-minute drive from Flagstaff and is filled with lots of fun activities that are exclusive to the Sedona area.

After grabbing some breakfast at your hotel, head down to Sedona where we recommend starting your day with a Jeep tour at Arizona Safari Jeep Tours. They are a local company with incredible guides and a wide variety of experiences for you to choose from. If you’re looking for a more mild ride, choose the Outback Trail where you don’t have to be jostled around to learn about the history of Sedona’s magnificent landscape. If you’re looking for a more rugged experience, you need to try their most popular ride, the Rim Run Supreme. On this ride you get to roll along the famous Mogollon Rim and venture into the backcountry of Sedona for a chance to see the diverse wildlife and get away from the urban hubbub.

Once you’ve completed your Jeep tour adventure, grab a casual lunch at Canyon Breeze Restaurant before finishing out your day at Sedona’s most famous arts and shopping village, Tlaquepaque.

Nestled in a grove of sycamore trees, this unforgettable experience is unlike anything that you’ve seen during your time in northern Arizona. It’s an enthusiastic community of artisans and restaurateurs that has communed in the beautifully constructed buildings since its founding in the 70s. With over 50 specialty shops and exclusive art galleries, there are hidden treasures behind every corner. From tasteful paintings to fine jewelry, this community has something to offer everyone. You could easily spend a whole day exploring the shops and admiring the stuccoed walls and natural décor, but if there’s one thing we could recommend as you finish your day, it is that you take the time to contemplate this week of experience and natural beauty. You did a lot, and we hope that you will go home with memories that will last a lifetime.