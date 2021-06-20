A sweeter outlook: Laura Snopek and the Flagstaff Chocolate Company

Located among the stores in the Old Town Shops on Leroux Street, a sweet treat awaits visitors of all ages at the Flagstaff Chocolate Company. Floor-to-ceiling containers filled with colorful Jelly Beans of all flavors and jars of gummy candies catch the eye, but it’s the handcrafted chocolates that keep customers returning.
The Flagstaff Chocolate Company, originally Mountain Candy in 1978 and then Brookside Chocolates from 2002 to 2011, has been a local staple since it opened in the Flagstaff Mall more than 40 years ago.
Current owner Laura Snopek bought the shop in 2012 a few years after leaving an upper management position at a local credit union where she had worked for 20 years. She decided to take on a sweeter endeavor while becoming her own employer, and found herself in good company as both her parents and her husband are self-employed. With her business degree from Northern Arizona University, years of working in the banking and finance industry, and her love for creativity, running the chocolate shop was the perfect way for Snopek to combine her passions.
“In the bank environment you deal with touchy subjects. When I was released from my position with the bank, I was devastated,” Snopek said. “In hindsight, it was a really good opportunity. [In] upper level management, I was dealing with people who maybe weren’t so happy, but this position has allowed me to be around really happy people and have conversations with them.”
Now more than a year since the beginning of the pandemic, Flagstaff Chocolate Company is operating on a more regular schedule these days. Snopek typically arrives an hour before opening to work on finances and bookkeeping. Occasionally Snopek’s mother will come in to help make handcrafted treats like fudge and caramel apples, too.
The shop makes many of its products in-house, and the previous owner stayed on long enough to pass the recipes dating back to 1978 to Snopek, such as one of her favorites, the specialty Peaks truffles that take their shape and name from the San Francisco Peaks.
It takes about two to two and a half hours to make each batch of these original truffles. Snopek uses the same vendors the owners in 1978 used and recently learned the recipes had been passed down from the first owner’s grandmother. Everything about the truffle visitors can buy today—save for a few new flavors—sticks true to the original recipe. And even Snopek’s newer additions feel right at home and are natural sellers.
“It’s hard to make good fudge, chocolate treats and caramel,” she said, but the investment pays off as each truffle, each caramel apple, each batch of fudge goes through a time-consuming labor of love in order to be transformed into delicious works of art.
Not only does owning the chocolate shop allow Snopek to surround herself with clientele looking for sweet treats to boost their days, she’s also enjoyed the flexibility to spend time with her family.
“I got to watch my kids grow up,” Snopek, a mother of two, said. “There are a lot of women like me who are also mothers. You have to put a lot of time and effort into making a business successful, and sometimes you do have to choose to put that business first in certain situations, but we were out of town two weekends a month for my kids’ baseball and softball games. This was something I decided I didn’t want to miss out on.”
Making the jump to become her own employer, while a scary prospect for anyone, has allowed her to enjoy life more.
“I thought I’d spend the rest of my life there, and I realized I don't want to live like that,” Snopek said of the banking industry. “Leaving made me realize that you shouldn’t let your world revolve around business. There are other things that are so important that you might miss out on. Everything happens for a reason and 90 percent of the time it's for the better.”
Life is less bitter because of Snopek’s decision to continue crafting with the traditional recipes at Flagstaff Chocolate Company. Running the shop allows her to put friendliness and her family at the forefront of her business philosophy. After all, there’s more to life than just work.