A sweeter outlook: Laura Snopek and the Flagstaff Chocolate Company

Now more than a year since the beginning of the pandemic, Flagstaff Chocolate Company is operating on a more regular schedule these days. Snopek typically arrives an hour before opening to work on finances and bookkeeping. Occasionally Snopek’s mother will come in to help make handcrafted treats like fudge and caramel apples, too.

The shop makes many of its products in-house, and the previous owner stayed on long enough to pass the recipes dating back to 1978 to Snopek, such as one of her favorites, the specialty Peaks truffles that take their shape and name from the San Francisco Peaks.

It takes about two to two and a half hours to make each batch of these original truffles. Snopek uses the same vendors the owners in 1978 used and recently learned the recipes had been passed down from the first owner’s grandmother. Everything about the truffle visitors can buy today—save for a few new flavors—sticks true to the original recipe. And even Snopek’s newer additions feel right at home and are natural sellers.

“It’s hard to make good fudge, chocolate treats and caramel,” she said, but the investment pays off as each truffle, each caramel apple, each batch of fudge goes through a time-consuming labor of love in order to be transformed into delicious works of art.