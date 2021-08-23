A message from the president

Welcome to the 32nd annual Flagstaff Festival of Science, or, as we like to say, the Best 10 Days of the Year!! As the longest running festival of its kind in the WORLD, we cannot thank the community enough for the support we receive. Because of you—and because of the rich abundance of scientific inquiry, discovery and creative activity continuously taking place across northern Arizona—we have a wealth of resources that pave the way for a completely free festival with 100 events that welcome everyone in our community.
Join us for our signature opening night, the W. L. Gore & Associates Keynote Presentation, “When Stones Speak: Decoding the Messages Embedded in Ancient Maya Monuments,” with Northern Arizona University Professor Jaime Awe, PhD, which will be live streamed from Ardrey Auditorium at 7 p.m., September 17, 2021. We will open our keynote evening with a ballet presentation from the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy at 6:30 p.m. Because of the current COVID-19 situation, we anticipate a sharply reduced capacity at this event, managed by issuing a limited number of pre-registration tickets. The live stream, which does not have capacity limits, will be open to all.
The next morning at Snook’s Science in the Park, recently renamed to honor longtime festival supporter Jim Snook, you and your family will be able to explore lots of fun and exciting activities. Looking at the complete festival program, you will find a wide array of workshops, guided hikes, presentations, open houses, SCI Talks and, new this year, science bedtime stories. Our all-volunteer board has worked hard to curate a program that is meaningful to everyone in your family, and we invite our community to be a part of the wonder and discovery that science brings us.
Community safety is our highest priority. While we planned the program to take place mostly outdoors and/or in socially distanced situations as well as online, changing public health guidelines could have an impact on some of our planned events. Please check our website at scifest.org and follow us on social media to stay up to date on any pandemic-related adjustments.
I extend my sincerest gratitude to every sponsor, donor, speaker, volunteer, event attendee, and board member. This is truly a remarkable and unique tradition for Flagstaff and the wider northern Arizona community. To learn more, contribute, or watch for updates please visit scifest.org. May these events bring you as much joy, learning, belonging and discovery as they do for me!
Virginia Watahomigie
Flagstaff Festival of Science
Board President