A message from the president

Welcome to the 32nd annual Flagstaff Festival of Science, or, as we like to say, the Best 10 Days of the Year!! As the longest running festival of its kind in the WORLD, we cannot thank the community enough for the support we receive. Because of you—and because of the rich abundance of scientific inquiry, discovery and creative activity continuously taking place across northern Arizona—we have a wealth of resources that pave the way for a completely free festival with 100 events that welcome everyone in our community.

Join us for our signature opening night, the W. L. Gore & Associates Keynote Presentation, “When Stones Speak: Decoding the Messages Embedded in Ancient Maya Monuments,” with Northern Arizona University Professor Jaime Awe, PhD, which will be live streamed from Ardrey Auditorium at 7 p.m., September 17, 2021. We will open our keynote evening with a ballet presentation from the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy at 6:30 p.m. Because of the current COVID-19 situation, we anticipate a sharply reduced capacity at this event, managed by issuing a limited number of pre-registration tickets. The live stream, which does not have capacity limits, will be open to all.