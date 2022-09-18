A Message from the Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth Board and Staff

For the Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth (CCC&Y), our vision is a world where every person lives in peace and is supported by a thriving, resilient community. We understand the importance an organization such as the Flagstaff Festival of Science plays in our community and have been a committed supporter for many years.

The science of child-wellbeing tells us that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may have a life-long impact on mental and physical health, education and professional attainment, housing security and more. We also understand that Arizona children are exposed to more ACEs than the national average.

However, we have learned from the multi-decade Werner and Smith longitudinal study, conducted with children on the island of Kauai, there are factors, when present in children’s lives that can help provide a protective bolster against the risk posed by harmful and traumatic experiences. In short, children who develop a sense of purpose, strong relationships with caring adults and access to meaningful participation are better protected against the adverse effects of childhood trauma.

Often discussed as resilience, these protective factors are not something one would expect a developing child to provide solely for themselves. It is up to us and our community to help provide these positive exposures and experiences while also working towards prevention of trauma.

Imagine a child who is exposed to the wide-open possibilities of the universe through planetary science, biological discoveries, or technological advances. Imagine this same child having opportunities to explore their interests or gain hands-on experience. This child may even meet a scientist, in person, who looks like them presenting in their classroom or at Science in the Park.

The Flagstaff Festival of Science opens countless doors for children to experience the wonders of science and art, to develop their curiosity and interests, and to see pathways for their own purpose. From CCC&Y’s perspective, we are impressed with everything the Flagstaff Festival of Science is working to do in our community and are honored to support their efforts.