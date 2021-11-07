'A light at the end of the tunnel': Flagstaff's police dispatch unit recovering from major staffing shortages

For the time being, working overtime is mandatory for local police dispatchers. With the current staffing shortage, dispatchers have had to transition from working four days a week to five, and are asked work 12 hours shifts twice a week.

“So if we're fully staffed, the goal is always to have [dispatchers] work four 10-hour shifts and have three days off. It's really important to have that third day off to recuperate, because they are dealing with such stressful things,” Brandis said.

Brandis said she first noticed the decline in staffing about six months into the pandemic, when the unit began to lose a couple of staff “here and there.”

But by the summer, Brandis said, there was a “kind of mass exodus,” when the dispatch unit lost seven dispatchers in a short period of time. It was then that the call center had to begin making major adjustments.

Brandis recalled a moment where the call center was down to 12 staff members authorized to work a radio, including herself. The minimum staffing meant dispatchers were doubled up on radios, which are used to dispatch public safety officials, and at the same time still answering calls as they worked longer hours and extra shifts.