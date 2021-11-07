'A light at the end of the tunnel': Flagstaff's police dispatch unit recovering from major staffing shortages

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and stay-at-home orders swept across the country, thousands of northern Arizona workers were sent home. But at the Flagstaff Police Department, 911 dispatchers continued to show up -- even when the going got rough.
Now, more than 20 months into the pandemic, Flagstaff police officials are reflecting on a tumultuous period of dispatch operations that were anything but ordinary. From ongoing staffing concerns to navigating the changing public health landscape, long hours and mandatory overtime were an unavoidable reality.
And in many ways, the Flagstaff 911 Communications Center unit is only just beginning to rebound from the compounding impacts of COVID-19.
According to Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman, a recent hurdle has been attracting quality personnel to do police work. While staffing has remained an ongoing concern throughout the department, during the pandemic the number of public safety call operators saw a significant shortage.
In September, city officials reported that 15 of 23 dispatcher seats were vacant in the Flagstaff Police Department's call center, which is shared by the county, and dispatches fire, police and sheriff officers.
“Hiring during COVID was really tough. We had very few applicants. Applicants that we did push through, it's a very strenuous process,” said Katie Brandis, police dispatch communications manager. “There were a lot more opportunities for people to work at home and people were kind of gravitating to those jobs.”
Brandis said it can take anywhere from six to eight months to train new dispatchers how to manage the phones and operate a single radio channel. The department uses a slew of modern technology to dispatch officers, combining a mapping system of public safety units with a rapid 911 system able to pull medical data quickly from mobile devices.
“It's a tough job,” Brandis said, acknowledging the difficulty of providing a first response to individuals dealing with difficult situations or crises.
Dispatcher’s responsibilities include answering emergency calls and operating radio systems to route public safety officers.
“And we were here every single day during the pandemic and didn't call in sick,” Brandis said. “Then there’s always some of us picking up overtime. So if there's vacation, or somebody calls out sick, there's always extra shifts to be covered.”
After a few recent successful hiring cycles, the dispatch unit is now down to just four vacancies -- without counting three more hires currently completing background checks. It is good news for the dispatch unit, Brandis said, and she anticipates her staff returning to more typical hours as soon as January.
“There's definitely a light at the end of the tunnel. The group that I've just hired, they're very smart and they're making it through training very quickly. They have that servant's heart that you really have to have to work in any kind of law enforcement,” Brandis said.
For the time being, working overtime is mandatory for local police dispatchers. With the current staffing shortage, dispatchers have had to transition from working four days a week to five, and are asked work 12 hours shifts twice a week.
“So if we're fully staffed, the goal is always to have [dispatchers] work four 10-hour shifts and have three days off. It's really important to have that third day off to recuperate, because they are dealing with such stressful things,” Brandis said.
Brandis said she first noticed the decline in staffing about six months into the pandemic, when the unit began to lose a couple of staff “here and there.”
But by the summer, Brandis said, there was a “kind of mass exodus,” when the dispatch unit lost seven dispatchers in a short period of time. It was then that the call center had to begin making major adjustments.
Brandis recalled a moment where the call center was down to 12 staff members authorized to work a radio, including herself. The minimum staffing meant dispatchers were doubled up on radios, which are used to dispatch public safety officials, and at the same time still answering calls as they worked longer hours and extra shifts.
“I'd been in there working shifts, and, you know, answering 911 calls, covering holes where we needed,” Brandis said. “We did have a lot of help from our police officers, and thank goodness for them, because they would come in on their days off and help answer telephones."
Brandis said the police officers caught on to answering nonemergency calls and other calls for service quickly, and the extra help gave dispatchers the ability to focus on the doubled-up radios by freeing some responsibility of answering the phones.
Despite the longer hours and extra responsibilities, Musselman said, the average response time for priority one calls for service remained around four minutes -- which is pretty typical for the department. For many police agencies across the country, the goal is to remain below five minutes and 30 seconds.
Brandis said it was important to provide the same level of service regardless of the staffing circumstances.
“My goal was to not have the citizens be affected by our declining staff. So far, it's been successful and we were able to make sure that the phones were still answered, everybody got assistance, and the officers and fire medics got there when they needed to,” Brandis said.