A farewell to Cody Bashore after his time at the Daily Sun

Editor's note: Cody is leaving the Daily Sun after seven years, first as sports editor and more recently as associate editor. He's not leaving Flagstaff, however, as you'll see below. Cody was a vital reason we managed to get through the tumultuous aftermath of Randy Wilson's unfortunate passing, and he will be missed. I'll let him tell it in his own words:

I’ve explained it to many people, and may have even mentioned it in a column, the story of how I ended up in Flagstaff.

After living in my hometown for 21 years, I knew I needed to find a place I’d feel comfortable. It just so happens some of my favorite childhood memories were spent in a similar place to Flagstaff, just about 12 hours north of here on the Snake River in Idaho. As soon as I arrived for a campus visit at NAU nearly 10 years ago, I knew I’d found a new home.

And not only did it become a home, it granted me the opportunity to get my journalism career started.

Honestly, I can’t imagine a better group of people to have helped me through each step. Be it some of those who taught me at NAU, the variety of coaches and athletes I covered, or the staff here at the Arizona Daily Sun, I’ve met some incredible people.