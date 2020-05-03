A farewell to Cody Bashore after his time at the Daily Sun

Editor's note: Cody is leaving the Daily Sun after seven years, first as sports editor and more recently as associate editor. He's not leaving Flagstaff, however, as you'll see below. Cody was a vital reason we managed to get through the tumultuous aftermath of Randy Wilson's unfortunate passing, and he will be missed. I'll let him tell it in his own words:
I’ve explained it to many people, and may have even mentioned it in a column, the story of how I ended up in Flagstaff.
After living in my hometown for 21 years, I knew I needed to find a place I’d feel comfortable. It just so happens some of my favorite childhood memories were spent in a similar place to Flagstaff, just about 12 hours north of here on the Snake River in Idaho. As soon as I arrived for a campus visit at NAU nearly 10 years ago, I knew I’d found a new home.
And not only did it become a home, it granted me the opportunity to get my journalism career started.
Honestly, I can’t imagine a better group of people to have helped me through each step. Be it some of those who taught me at NAU, the variety of coaches and athletes I covered, or the staff here at the Arizona Daily Sun, I’ve met some incredible people.
Just two years ago I thought I’d be leaving this city for another reporting job, only to be stunned by the cruel, new reality of this business. After the tragic death of editor Randy Wilson, I was soon welcomed back to the Daily Sun and spent nearly two more years in a new position.
So it seems fitting my journalism career will end in the same place it began, with this being the final piece I publish as a member of the paper’s staff.
It isn’t the end of my time in Flagstaff as I am moving to a position at Northern Arizona University, but life will surely be a bit different going forward. While I tried and failed to leave Flagstaff once, for the past two years I think I have known this would be my final newspaper job.
I’ve done a bit of it all for the Daily Sun, covering topics I never expected to when I began this career. My main motivation in becoming a reporter was to cover sports. Thankfully I was lucky enough to see state championships won by some of Flagstaff’s high schools, speak to multiple national champions at NAU, and even cover the Super Bowl and Final Four down in Glendale.
But for the past two years, there’s been much more to this line of work. Court cases, city council meetings, business features, and probably most prominently from myself, photographs, needed to be done by someone while others took well-deserved vacations.
There are many reasons why I decided it was time to depart the field, but burnout from work like that is a contributing factor. Thankfully, the decision was in my hands. Many others around the country haven’t been so lucky the past few years, and especially the past few weeks.
Journalism isn’t for everyone, no matter how glamorous some try to make the job appear. There’s some days where you may not sleep, irrationally fearing you made a mistake in a story or anxiously awaiting a source to get back to you. For some, there’s a point where you know in your heart you can’t keep it up. That’s what I came to realize in the past few months, and why I have so much respect for the staff I leave behind, especially those who are decades into their careers.
In worse situations, that realization may have come sooner. But that wasn’t the case here. Coworkers became close friends, coaches graciously accepted a 23-year-old as their newspaper's sports editor and many athletes opened up as their careers unfolded.
Being granted the opportunity to tell their stories over the years is one I never took lightly, especially in a city like Flagstaff. I’m keenly aware that people may look back on what I’ve written or photographed 30 years from now, and I’m proud my name will be a small part of the historical record.
With nearly seven years of work, there've been many new stories from new families who entered into the high school sports scene. Each time, they’d rightfully express their excitement over seeing their children’s accomplishments documented.
Ideally I’ve done them all justice, the least I could do after I was graciously welcomed into this by so many. And now I’ll look forward to watching from their perspective, just a spectator enjoying the games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!