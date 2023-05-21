Vast and dusty landscapes; deep and intimidating craters; geologic histories that span eons. If you didn’t know any better, it might have seemed like we were describing Mars or the moon, but since you have a copy of “99 Things to do in Northern Arizona” in your hands, you know better. While we agree that a summer vacation on Mars would be thrilling, if not terrifying, northern Arizona has a plethora of cosmic-themed attractions that will satisfy the little space cadet that lives in us all. So, whether you have a passing interest in the history of space travel or are a full-blown simp for the universe, here is an itinerary for a space day in the world’s first International Dark Sky Place: Flagstaff, AZ.

Though the real show begins after the sun goes down, we recommend getting an early start on your day, so if you’re one of our friends in southern Arizona, treat yourself to a sunrise drive. Coming up I-17, you will be able to witness the splendor of the sun on the plains near Arcosanti and the warm glow of the Sedona red rocks. It’s an earthly experience that will ground you before blasting off into the vast reaches of outer space.

Once you’re in Flagstaff, fuel up with some delicious coffee at Macy’s European Coffee House (BOF). It has a wide variety of coffee options and an ambiance that is hip, cozy and always buzzing with loyal clientele. If you’re hungry, you can order food from its breakfast-to-dinner veggie menu with vegan and gluten-free options; however, if you’re less interested in the coffee and more interested in the food, eat at MartAnne’s Burrito Palace (BOF). Its hearty menu offers guests loads of options, but no matter what you choose, the kitchen will serve up a lot of it. For us, there are few better ways to start a day than with a plateful of Mexican food.

Dab the corners of your mouth and stretch out those legs because our first activity for the day is Meteor Crater. Located just 45 minutes outside of Flagstaff, this natural landmark is the best-preserved meteorite impact site in the world and is home to a ton of attractions that tell tales from the history of NASA. Situated on the crater’s rim, the Barringer Space Museum offers visitors the opportunity to learn more about space exploration and the history of asteroid and meteor impacts on earth. Their hands-on exhibits are fun for the whole family, and the view from the observation deck on Moon Mountain is stunning. One of our favorite things to do at the museum is visit the COLLISION! 4D Theater and the Meteor Crater impact simulation. Both attractions breathe a lot of life into the already engaging and beautiful landmark and are perfect for kids.

After you’ve been certifiably blown away by the grandeur of Meteor Crater, we recommend that you head back to Flagstaff for some lunch before your next activity, but to make sure that you don’t stray too far from your next stop, grab some lunch at Fat Olives (BOF). This iconic Flagstaff eatery offers some of the best Italian food in northern Arizona, but if you’re going to get anything, you’ve got to get one of their pizzas. They are a Vera Pizza Napoletana restaurant, so they cook all of their pizzas traditionally, using only the finest imported ingredients, and if you weren’t already interested, this is a frequent stop for Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

You’ve paid the check, you’ve loaded up on carbs and now it’s time to hit the road again and visit another crater just north of town. Sunset Crater and the Cinder Lake Crater Fields, though not created by anything from outer space, were used during the initial steps of the Apollo mission to help prepare astronauts for their walk on the moon. It’s an interesting and often untold chapter of the Apollo story, but it’s one that you can participate in by visiting the crater and walking along the lava flows.

You’ve done a lot of walking today, perhaps more than you expected, so why don’t you take a load off and have a cool drink at one of our favorite space-themed watering holes, Dark Sky Brewing (BOF). Flagstaff is, among many things, famed for its delicious craft breweries, and Dark Sky is one of the best. Recently, they expanded their downtown location to feature a beer garden and a kitchen that serves up some fresh hors d'oeuvres that will keep you satisfied as you sip down your favorite microbrew. If drinking isn’t your thing, downtown offers a lot of cool boutique shopping spots and art galleries for you to peruse, including Shoes & Such (BOF), Olive the Best (BOF) and the Artist’s Gallery (BOF).

For dinner, we’d recommend something fresh and a little bit lighter. Pato Thai (BOF) is a delicious, informal Asian restaurant, offering curries and noodle dishes that you can spice to your preference. Another option along those lines is Karma Sushi (BOF), which offers a variety of sushi options and grilled Japanese fare. They are both excellent choices as you prepare for your final stop of the day at Lowell Observatory.

First established in 1894, Lowell is one of the oldest observatories in the United States and has seen the discovery of many famous astronomical bodies including the dwarf planet Pluto. There are so many ways to experience Lowell from taking a tour to learn about the observatory’s rich history of discovery to wandering around the facilities, sitting in on science talks and looking through historic and high-tech telescopes. Lowell is the perfect place to spend the evening of your day-long astro-venture. Once your eyes adjust to the dark sky, the universe will open up to you, and you will truly understand why visiting Flagstaff is one of the best things for space fans to do while in northern Arizona.