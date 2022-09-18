A collective for the entire family: Flagstaff Birth Collective connects the community

Expecting parents have so many things to worry about in the months leading up to their child’s birth. There’s the birth itself, there’s the aftermath, there’s the prenatal care and the list goes on. While it can seem overwhelming, especially for new parents, Flagstaff Birth Collective is exactly the type of resource created to help guide them through their questions, concerns and worries. Flagstaff Birth Collective (FBC) is a group of women health care practitioners and business owners who specialize in perinatal health services.

FBC is made up of around ten practitioners, who specialize in different areas of perinatal health such as chiropractic care, midwifery and homebirth, lactation support, acupuncture and herbal medicine, massage therapy, pelvic floor physical therapy, pediatric physical therapy, lymphatic massage, reiki and feminine embodiment guiding. This group previously worked together at Flagstaff Birth Center, but when it closed, they were looking for a way to keep their community together. FBC was born December 2021 and has been working to engage the community since.

Unlike Flagstaff Birth Center, FBC is not a birthing center but is a collective aimed to help families with every step of birthing and beginning their parenting journey. This means that no births happen at the collective’s center located on Steves Blvd. in east Flagstaff, but their professionals often go out to help with home births on location. Betsy Decker, D.C. prenatal, postpartum and pediatric chiropractor, said there is power in numbers when it comes to supporting Flagstaff families.

“One of the best features of Flagstaff Birth Collective is that we collaborate so much with each other,” Decker said. “We find that people have the most support when they have a team around them. That’s what we’re trying to create here, a collaborative team, so they have more support.”

Even though each of the practitioners is separate in practice, they each often refer their patients to one another, becoming more of a collective and support system than other single practitioners may have the opportunity to be. Erin Martinez, PT, DPT pediatric physical therapist, has seen how this support group has impacted their patients firsthand.

“I think one thing that’s really cool about what we offer is that a family might come in to see Maya for lactation, and then she notices that they might benefit from seeing Betsy,” Martinez said. “It’s a really cool way to get linked into an interdisciplinary team that really looks at the whole family from multiple lenses. It’s a unique opportunity that you might not get if you were to see a physical therapist or chiropractor alone or any practitioner individually.”

Beyond the specialized care patients are able to get for their entire family, Maya Radoccia-Kennen, BSW, IBCLC, lactation consultant, said that she has noticed families connecting with each other. This type of friendship is harbored through the community aspect of the collective, like the classes and education sessions they offer.

“They feel comfortable in the environment and know that they have access to all of these prenatal services,” Maya said. “Then they go out into the community and tell other moms or talk about it in their social media groups. It becomes this whole network, and they meet here for classes, groups and it's a home away from home for these families. Especially in this hard season of life in which they need community.”

Among their list of classes, FBC offers Nursing Nook, a weekly meetup for lactating or human milk-feeding parents. They also offer music and movement classes, yoga classes for several age ranges, a “Get To Know Your Cycle! For Teens!” class and much more. Their weekly calendar can be found on their website and Facebook accounts, which are updated regularly.

Even though they have only been open since December 2021, Tally Thomas LAc, MAcOM, acupuncturist, said they have been met with positive feedback, and they are always hoping to reach more families.

“We’re here and we’re ready to serve,” Tally said. “We’ve only been established under a year and we want to keep the momentum and the growth happening. Everyone is welcome, no matter what gender or color, this is an all-inclusive clinic that is here to serve.”

To learn more about Flagstaff Birth Collective, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram.