A breath of fresh air: Flagstaff trails remain accessible for mental and physical health boosts

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Flagstaff is all about forward progress, as in being fully ambulatory and exploring the area’s wondrous outdoor landscape either on two feet, two wheels or astride a steed with four hooves.
Yes, the greater Flagstaff area is known for its peerless urban and wilderness trail system, all seemingly within a pine cone’s throw of downtown. The Grand Canyon looms, of course, 75 miles away and the red-rock splendor of Sedona a short jaunt south. But closer to home are trails that arguably are just as bucolic and just as much of a draw for tourists and locals alike.
But in this time of social distancing, when even small gathering are discouraged, it’s best to seek out the lesser-known, more out-of-the-way trails on which to commune with nature.
No worries. Flagstaff has you covered there, as well. For all the deserved popularity of the Kachina Trail, the Inner Basin tour of the aspens and the challenging ascents of Humphreys and Elden peaks, there are equally as challenging and less-traveled trails that satisfy one’s yearning to ramble.
Herewith, a list of under-the-radar Flagstaff trails, our Fab Four of the Forest, if you will:
ROCKY MOTO LOOP
If you’re looking for a technical (read: rugged) journey, try this 11-mile semi-loop starting at the western terminus of the Rocky Moto Trail. It takes a northern turn onto the switchback-laden uphill of a portion of the Secret Trail, then descends on the Moto Trail, cruising for about 3 miles back to the trailhead along the Arizona Trail (34A), which runs parallel to Rocky Moto before intersecting with it.
You won’t find a lot of people congregating at the trailhead, mostly because it’s sort of hidden. There are two places from which to start, both off Snowbowl Road, near the intersection with Highway 180 (West Fort Valley Road). You can make a right onto Forest Service Rod 164B and park at a dirt turnout across from a connector trail to the Rocky Moto. Or, you can head up Snowbowl Road a quarter mile and park on a steep cambered shoulder with a faint, vegetative-covered trail and a brown trail post as your only clue that you're in the right spot.
Whichever way you go, you’ll get a workout and plenty of eye-candy views of ponderosa pines and impressive boulders.
KELLY POCKET
It’s worth the short drive south to Kachina Village to experience the 6.3-mile out-and-back trek of Kelly Pocket, which begins somewhere south and slightly west of Kachina Village and proceeds down an unmarked pine-laden singletrack, bottoming out at the geologic Disneyland that is the confluence of Kelly Canyon and Pumphouse Wash.
You don’t have to be a science nerd to appreciate the wondrous rock formations, varied in shape, form and hue. The canyon formed epochs ago with a convergence of ubiquitous Coconino sandstone, gray limestone and red shale to make a fetching ochre-and-sienna palette along steep canyon walls and fossilized sand dunes with slot channels.
Again, you won’t see a lot of people, because the trailhead is sort of hidden. You pull off a dirt road 0.1 of a mile east on FR 9498. Look for a singletrack path that will take you down a steep rock garden.
Soon, you enter an enchanting curvy path with bowed tree limbs like canopies over the trail and logs to hop over. At the 2-mile mark, the trails rises above the canyon to give you a different perspective on the sandstone walls and fossilized dunes. Those dunes, by the way, are slick even when dry. Be extra careful after a rain.
GOLD DIGGER LOOP
One of Flagstaff’s newer trails is the 5.1-mile Gold Digger-Two Spot in the Rogers Lake County Natural Area just southeast of town. This relatively easy path, short on major climbs, does not loop around Rogers Lake, a seasonal body of water that often is merely a verdant emerald meadow.
It attracts all manner of avian and insect activity. Take a moment to peer through the telescopes at the marshy home to all sorts of creatures. Read the signs at the trailhead, too, giving you a glimpse of the area’s wildlife — everything from Gunnison’s prairie dogs to greater short-horned lizards to elk and red-tailed hawks.
There are several high points, including a rocky lookout that affords a nice Instagram-worthy shot of the San Francisco Peaks to the north. The trail also features a ramada picnic area abutting an aspen grove. Try to time your trip to visit the Arboretum at Flagstaff, along the road out to the trailhead (Woody Mountain Road).
O’LEARY LOOKOUT TRAIL
Everybody talks about trekking up to Humphreys summit or ascending to the Mount Elden Lookout Tower. Both are classics – and both are crowded. Off Highway 89 slightly east of town is the O’Leary Lookout Tower, 5 miles and 2,010 feet of ascent, topping off at 8,916 feet.
It’s a much smoother trip up, given that it’s a wide fire road, but the payoff is the same. You enjoy views of the San Francisco Peaks to the east, sightings of the north rim of the Grand Canyon and, turning east, some overhead shots of Sunset Crater. The trip back down, too, is much less of a shock to your joints than descending other peaks.
