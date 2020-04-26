A breath of fresh air: Flagstaff trails remain accessible for mental and physical health boosts

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Flagstaff is all about forward progress, as in being fully ambulatory and exploring the area’s wondrous outdoor landscape either on two feet, two wheels or astride a steed with four hooves.

Yes, the greater Flagstaff area is known for its peerless urban and wilderness trail system, all seemingly within a pine cone’s throw of downtown. The Grand Canyon looms, of course, 75 miles away and the red-rock splendor of Sedona a short jaunt south. But closer to home are trails that arguably are just as bucolic and just as much of a draw for tourists and locals alike.

But in this time of social distancing, when even small gathering are discouraged, it’s best to seek out the lesser-known, more out-of-the-way trails on which to commune with nature.

No worries. Flagstaff has you covered there, as well. For all the deserved popularity of the Kachina Trail, the Inner Basin tour of the aspens and the challenging ascents of Humphreys and Elden peaks, there are equally as challenging and less-traveled trails that satisfy one’s yearning to ramble.

Herewith, a list of under-the-radar Flagstaff trails, our Fab Four of the Forest, if you will:

ROCKY MOTO LOOP