A bad abortion law won’t change hearts or advance our nation

When that happens, our hope is that America will finally have the honest and substantive debate about this issue that it has failed to have for 50 years.

Confusion and conflict exist here, in part, because we’re dealing with profoundly philosophical and moral questions, not only medical determinations. Are the unborn persons who deserve protection under our laws? When does such personhood begin? Should uncertainty about those matters give us pause about such protections? How should we resolve conflicting rights? Are we acknowledging and honoring the rights of women?

It is not radical to suggest that every abortion is a tragedy. Nor is it immoral to recognize a woman’s agency over her life.

None of that is to discount the very real concerns of pregnant women or the very real hurt of those who have experienced abortion. It should be clear that accommodations should be made for cases of rape, incest, the life and health or the mother, and the life and health of the fetus. We have no interest in peddling guilt. And we acknowledge that it’s valid for women to fear government intrusion on their autonomy.