TABLE OF CONTENTS

6 99 Things to do in Northern Arizona

A list of our 99 favorite things to do in northern Arizona from the Verde Valley to the Grand Canyon.

7 Editor's Notes

Learn about the newest additions to this year's edition of 99 Things.

8 Day Plan

Take a trip to Flagstaff for a day-long, space-themed adventure where you can explore ancient craters, the history of NASA and the vast reaches of the universe.

14 Matters of Taste

The Toasted Owl is a quirky Flagstaff-based restaurant with a delicious southwestern flare and a great story that will have you rushing to be seated.

18 Flagstaff Breweries

Looking for a brewery to try out while in Flagstaff? Use this map to help you find a place to enjoy a cool craft beer.

20 Weekend Plan

If you're a wine drinker, use this itinerary to help guide you down the Verde Valley Wine Trail.

26 Outfitters for the Canyon

Kayak the Colorado outfits northern Arizona's visitors with everything you need to enjoy the Colorado River from SUPs to kayaks.

30 Memories of Northern Arizona

An array of memories from the people who live and visit northern Arizona.

33 Week Plan

Northern Arizona is filled with natural wonders. Use this week-long plan to guide you through some of the state's most stunning landmarks.

46 Red Mountain Trail

Take a journey to Red Mountain and learn about the spectacular geography of this ancient cinder cone.

