99 Things to do in Northern Arizona

12. Arizona Snowbowl. During the summer, Arizona Snowbowl opens its ski lift for sky rides to the top of Humphreys Peak. The 15- to 20-minute ride is followed by breath-taking views that extend to the north and the edges of the Grand Canyon on a clear day. Contact the Arizona Snowbowl for more info at (928) 779-1951 or www.snowbowl.ski.

13. Hike Humphreys. If a challenging adventure is more the name of the game when visiting the San Francisco Peaks, explore Humphreys Peak by foot. Standing as the highest point in Arizona at 12,663 feet, any avid hiker will find the hike a fun and refreshing alpine climb at nine miles round trip. Please note that the nearly 10 miles of alpine hiking at elevation make it a challenge for people of many skill levels. Learn more at www.fs.fed.us/r3/coconino or by calling (928) 526-0866. The trailhead is located at the top of Snowbowl Road.

14. The Arizona Trail. For either a short jaunt or an expansive adventure, the Arizona Trail has been many years in the making and stretches 817 miles from Utah to Mexico, with several miles of trail bisecting northern Arizona. A great section of it lies just to the east of Flagstaff and drops into a side drainage of Walnut Canyon. Visit www.aztrail.org to learn more.