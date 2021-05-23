99 Things to do in Northern Arizona: Shop and dine like a local

While the pandemic led some businesses to permanently close, others beat the odds to survive this past year and a number of brave entrepreneurs even opened new businesses in Flagstaff. By spending money at locally owned restaurants and businesses, visitors can help Flagstaff strengthen its economy after a long stretch of uncertainty and ensure new companies continue to thrive.
Keep in mind that occupancy is still limited and, as private entities, many shops require customers to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose as well as practice social distancing while they browse.
1. Hilltop Shops at Woodlands Village
Treat your taste buds to flavorful cuisine at Hilltop Shops, 2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. Delhi Palace, is a local favorite for lunch and dinner, with gluten-free and vegan dishes available. Teppan Fuji Sushi Bar & Hibachi Grill offers bright flavors with fresh sushi rolls as well as tempura, teriyaki, Japanese-style noodles and more. If Greek is what you’re craving, Taverna Mediterranean Grill is a must-stop while in town. Dine-in, take-out and delivery are offered at each of these restaurants. Or, for early risers, a comforting breakfast awaits at Over Easy, operated by Plated Projects—the same concept company behind Taverna.
2. Varsity Shopping Center
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 1520 S. Riordan Ranch St., has been an Arizona jewel since its first location opened in Tucson in 1976. A variety of used books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, video games, musical instruments and more are up for browsing, while the in-store café serves up coffee and tea drinks. A few doors down, Burritos Fiesta Fresh Mexican Grill, 1530 S. Riordan Ranch St., offers a no-frills dining experience and for fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, bubble tea, dairy-free ice cream and more, Java Juice is the place to go.
3. Historic Downtown & Southside
Downtown and the Southside neighborhood south of the train tracks offer a bevy of local shops and restaurants. A good place to start is Old Town Shops, 120 N. Leroux St., where shoppers can get their sugar fix at Flagstaff Chocolate Company or sit outside for a meal at Diablo Burger. Then prepare for any outdoor adventure you’d like to embark on with gear from Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitter, 12 E. Aspen Ave., Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., or Peace Surplus, 14 W. Route 66. Newly opened Electric Bikes of Flagstaff, 14 E. Birch Ave., also offers e-bike rentals and tours at www.flagstaffebiketours.com. A good place to start your day south of the tracks would be Biff’s Bagels, 1 S. Beaver St., for fresh bagels and coffee, or The Toasted Owl Café, 12 S. Mikes Pike, for breakfast burritos and mimosas on the patio.
4. Aspen Place at the Sawmill
One of the newer—and still growing—parts of town, Aspen Place at the Sawmill, 319 S. Regent St., houses a variety of restaurants, shops and class-based gyms. Stop by the family-owned Chopstix Vietnamese Kitchen, 319 Regent St., for fresh pho, bahn mi sandwiches, spring rolls and more. If burgers and craft cocktails are more your flavor of the week, Whisk & Whisky is sure to deliver. Or purchase a drop-in class ($20) from CycleBar Flagstaff to get the blood pumping with fun soundtracks and encouraging coaches leading indoor cycling rides for all fitness levels.
5. Fourth Street
Flagstaff’s Fourth Street Corridor has a lot to offer for those in search of one-of-a-kind shopping. First is Fourth Street Vintage, 1901 N. Fourth St., where inventory is constantly rotated with vintage vinyl, clothing, books, art, jewelry and more just waiting to be taken home. A little farther north, Satchmo’s serves up barbecue and authentic Cajun/Creole staples like jambalaya and gumbo. Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, 2532 E. 7th Ave., is also a worthwhile stop for handcrafted jewelry, skincare and other gifts, while food trucks set up shop in the parking lot on select days.
6. Kachina Square Shopping Center
This nondescript shopping center right off of Historic Route 66 is home to several locally owned businesses that are sure to delight. Visitors planning ahead can order custom baked goods two or more days in advance from Sugar Mamas Bakery, 2612 N. Steves Blvd. For the little ones, browse carefully curated clothes, toys, books and more at Babies to Kids/Book Nest Toy Store, 2632 N. Steves Blvd. The owners also run the paint-your-own pottery studio and mercantile next door. Or stop by High Altitude Home Brew Supply, 2710 N. Steves Blvd., for all your fermentation needs as well as to-go bottles of beer, wine, sake, mead and cider.
7. Flagstaff Mall
The Flagstaff Mall, 4650 US-89, offers something much more than big-box department stores—think handmade art from local artists and antiques with unique stories. Nonprofit Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff has promoted a wide variety of art since it was founded in 1996; its storefront, the Arts Connection, is currently located within the mall displaying one-of-a-kind creations from its members. And next door is Jack’s Antique, where shoppers can find previously loved jewelry, paintings, sculptures and more. Some of the artifacts the owners have stocked over the years even date back thousands of years.
8. Fort Valley/Highway 180
On the way toward the Grand Canyon, grab a coffee, a fresh pastry, meal, local honey, handmade soaps and lotions—practically anything you might for the trip—from Flagstaff Station Market Café, 1800 N. Fort Valley Road. All menu items are made fresh in-house, and gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options provide something for everyone. The Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, is also a worthwhile stop before or after your canyon visit. Reserve a time online to browse the collections then shop for books on the Colorado Plateau, handmade Navajo rugs, jewelry and more at the gift shop.