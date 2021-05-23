99 Things to do in Northern Arizona: Shop and dine like a local

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 1520 S. Riordan Ranch St., has been an Arizona jewel since its first location opened in Tucson in 1976. A variety of used books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, video games, musical instruments and more are up for browsing, while the in-store café serves up coffee and tea drinks. A few doors down, Burritos Fiesta Fresh Mexican Grill, 1530 S. Riordan Ranch St., offers a no-frills dining experience and for fresh-pressed juices, smoothies, bubble tea, dairy-free ice cream and more, Java Juice is the place to go.

Downtown and the Southside neighborhood south of the train tracks offer a bevy of local shops and restaurants. A good place to start is Old Town Shops, 120 N. Leroux St., where shoppers can get their sugar fix at Flagstaff Chocolate Company or sit outside for a meal at Diablo Burger. Then prepare for any outdoor adventure you’d like to embark on with gear from Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitter, 12 E. Aspen Ave., Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., or Peace Surplus, 14 W. Route 66. Newly opened Electric Bikes of Flagstaff, 14 E. Birch Ave., also offers e-bike rentals and tours at www.flagstaffebiketours.com. A good place to start your day south of the tracks would be Biff’s Bagels, 1 S. Beaver St., for fresh bagels and coffee, or The Toasted Owl Café, 12 S. Mikes Pike, for breakfast burritos and mimosas on the patio.