99 Things to do in Northern Arizona 2020

7. Wupatki Spirit Totems. While Wupatki National Monument itself is currently closed to visitors, a strange attraction on the edge of the Navajo Nation south of the monument is full of mystery. The origin of the Wupatki Spirit Totems is unknown, with most locals only aware that the totems have been there as long as they can remember. It’s important for visitors to respect the area, and leave it better than they found it. Some people leave gifts of small trinkets or money in the totems. The totems are located on the east side of US 89, just past mile marker 443.

8. The Arboretum at Flagstaff. A research and environmental education center, The Arboretum at Flagstaff is home to 2,500 species of plants in greenhouses, gardens and natural habitats—located on 200 acres within the national forest. The Arboretum offers guided tours, school programs and other events. Visit www.thearb.org.

9. The Inner Basin. Lockett Meadow may very well be one of the most beautiful campsites in the state—as it is surrounded by aspen and fir trees, tall grasses and wildflowers. It is also the starting point for the Inner Basin Trail, which leads up to the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks mountain range. Note that the three-mile unpaved road can be rough on lower-clearance vehicles. Call the Peaks Ranger Station to learn more at (928) 526-0866.