99 Things to do in Northern Arizona 2020

Flagstaff and the Peaks
When it comes to northern Arizona, Flagstaff remains the center of it all. The largest city in this part of the state, Flagstaff has grown to become one of the most celebrated towns in the West. It continually makes “Best of” lists—Best Small Town, Best Outdoor Town, Best College Town—and has made a name for itself. It also has close proximity to the San Francisco Peaks, which dominate the northern horizon and stand as the tallest mountains in Arizona.
1. Start in Downtown Flagstaff. The center of the largest city in northern Arizona is a hub for exploration and adventure—and relaxing when you’re done. While this magazine gathers the best ideas for exploration and adventure, a trip downtown can be a great place to start. The Flagstaff Visitor Center, located in the train station at 1 E. Route 66, can be a way to get oriented to all the goings-on and possible trails, attractions and best bets given the weather and happenings. Learn more at www.flagstaffarizona.org. And to learn more about community events, visit the Downtown Business Alliance Website at www.flagdba.com.
2. Hike to the Top of Humphreys. Humphreys Peak stands as the highest point in Arizona at 12,663 feet. While any avid hiker will find the hike a fun and refreshing alpine climb at nine miles round trip, it can bring elements of adventure. Please note that the nearly ten miles of alpine hiking at elevation make it a challenge for people of many skill levels. Learn more at www.fs.fed.us/r3/coconino or by calling (928) 526-0866. The trailhead is located at the top of Snowbowl Road.
4. Flagstaff Community Labyrinth. A somewhat hidden wonder of Flagstaff’s Urban Trail System (see item 21 in this list for more), the Flagstaff Community Labyrinth, also called Toe of the Flow Labyrinth, is located a short length north from the Sinclair Wash Trailhead on Lone Tree Road. Around 15 tons of lichen-covered andesitic basalt, gathered from a nearby lava river that flowed through downtown one million years ago, outline a short, winding path. Visitors can walk the labyrinth as often as they like, with each walk likely bringing different feelings to the surface. It typically takes about 20 minutes to reach the center, reflect for a few minutes and then head back out. www.flagstafflabyrinth.com.
5. Sunset Crater National Monument. Northern Arizona is a landscape shaped by volcanic activity, one of the most recent being the eruption at Sunset Crater less than 1,000 years ago. The highlights of the monument include a looping and interpretive Lava Flow Trail and a hike up to the nearby Lenox Crater. For more info, visit www.nps.gov/sucr.
6. Walnut Canyon National Monument. With hundreds of ruins built into the stone alcoves and ledges of a steep canyon, Walnut Canyon National Monument offers a glimpse into the lives of the ancient Sinagua. It’s one part of the triumvirate of national monuments surrounding Flagstaff with Sunset Crater and Wupatki. Learn more at www.nps.gov/waca.
7. Wupatki Spirit Totems. While Wupatki National Monument itself is currently closed to visitors, a strange attraction on the edge of the Navajo Nation south of the monument is full of mystery. The origin of the Wupatki Spirit Totems is unknown, with most locals only aware that the totems have been there as long as they can remember. It’s important for visitors to respect the area, and leave it better than they found it. Some people leave gifts of small trinkets or money in the totems. The totems are located on the east side of US 89, just past mile marker 443.
8. The Arboretum at Flagstaff. A research and environmental education center, The Arboretum at Flagstaff is home to 2,500 species of plants in greenhouses, gardens and natural habitats—located on 200 acres within the national forest. The Arboretum offers guided tours, school programs and other events. Visit www.thearb.org.
9. The Inner Basin. Lockett Meadow may very well be one of the most beautiful campsites in the state—as it is surrounded by aspen and fir trees, tall grasses and wildflowers. It is also the starting point for the Inner Basin Trail, which leads up to the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks mountain range. Note that the three-mile unpaved road can be rough on lower-clearance vehicles. Call the Peaks Ranger Station to learn more at (928) 526-0866.
10. Buffalo Park. For anyone visiting for a night or a few days in Flagstaff, take time to visit Flagstaff’s most beloved green space. Buffalo Park is an open meadow on the top of McMillan Mesa, the rise in the center of town. It features a two-mile loop trail, the bisecting Arizona Trail and up-close views of Mount Elden and the nearby Dry Lake Hills. Take San Francisco Street north and make a right on Forest Avenue. Head up the hill and make a left on Gemini Road.
11. Picture Canyon. A gem within the city of Flagstaff that has recently received a good deal of polish is Picture Canyon. The small canyon along the Rio de Flag on the far eastern edge of Flagstaff features ancient rock art—also known as petroglyphs—on its walls. Head out to Route 66 as it passes by the Flagstaff Mall and turn left at El Paso Flagstaff Road, go a half-mile to the trailhead. A three-mile trail known as the Tom Moody Loop traverses this area.
12. Sycamore Canyon. Arizona’s Sycamore Canyon Wilderness was designated such in 1972, making it the state’s first Wilderness Area. Hikers here enjoy solitude among miles of natural beauty, with trails passing through forests of ponderosa pine, Gambel oak and juniper. The area is located about 40 miles southwest of Flagstaff, and is accessible via a number of highways and Forest Roads. fs.usda.gov/recarea/coconino
13. Mormon Lake and Lodge. Located about 25 miles south of Flagstaff on Lake Mary Road, Mormon Lake is the largest natural lake in the state of Arizona. It is formed from volcanic activity, complete with a natural dam created by a volcanic flow. While it disappears in dry years, it is a haven for birds and wildlife most of the time. The visit to Mormon Lake can be accentuated with a stay at Mormon Lake Lodge. Learn more at www.mormonlakelodge.com.
14. The Arizona Trail. For either a short jaunt or an expansive adventure, the Arizona Trail has been many years in the making and stretches 817 miles from Utah to Mexico. It has several miles of trail located through northern Arizona. A great section of it lies just to the east of Flagstaff and drops into a side drainage of Walnut Canyon. Another great place to pick it up is just north of the San Francisco Peaks near Bismark Lake. Visit www.aztrail.org.
15. Flagstaff Extreme. Flagstaff Extreme is a high-in-the-pines series of rope and obstacle courses that are both fun and challenging. Located in Fort Tuthill County Park about five miles south of Flagstaff, the attraction features four main adventure courses of varying skill levels. Flagstaff extreme also features an area designed for younger participants. Visit www.flagstaffextreme.com to learn more about the course’s new COVID-19 protocols.
16. Biking Mount Elden and Dry Lake Hills. Flagstaff boasts incredible biking in the San Francisco Peaks, namely the Mount Elden and Dry Lake Hills area. Many mountain biking masters test their skills on such trails as the Rocky Ridge Trail, the Sunset Trail, the Schultz Creek Trail and the Oldham Trail. They make for some of the wildest and most challenging mountain-bike riding around. Learn more at www.fs.usda.gov/coconino.
17. Rock Climbing. The Flagstaff area boasts some of the best rock climbing and bouldering sites in Arizona. All that exposed face calls out to climbers who travel from around the country to take on the challenges here. Flagstaff boasts some popular destinations such as Priest Draw, Canyon Vista (known locally as “The Pit”) and up on Mount Elden. To get advice on where to go, inquire at one of the gear shops such as the indoor climbing gym Flagstaff Climbing Center at www.flagstaffclimbing.com.
18. Kendrick Watchable Wildlife Park. The loop at Kendrick Watchable Wildlife Park is a family-friendly feature for its ease of access and use—and it featuures signs to share the story of the local forests. Across from Chapel of the Holy Dove (another unique landmark worth checking out) and featuring views of Kendrick Peak, this scenic area features a paved quarter-mile trail great for strollers and wheelchairs. Another, more rustic trail triples the length of the walk. Learn more by calling (928) 526-0866.
19. Arizona Nordic Village. During the winter, Arizona Nordic Village is a popular attraction for cross-country skiers. In the summer, the center maintains a series of yurts, which offer an experience somewhere between staying in a cabin and camping. It’s located about 15 miles north of Flagstaff on U.S. 180, putting it close to all kinds of forest trails and attractions. Visit www.arizonanordicvillage.com.
20. Sandys Canyon. A canyon complex south of Flagstaff offers solitude and wildness not far from the city limits. The Sandys Canyon Trail intersects with the Arizona Trail and offers a myriad of exploring options among the limestone cliffs. Canyon Vista Campground also provides one of the closest designated forest campgrounds to the city. Take Lake Mary Road six miles and it’s on the left. Get more details at the Peaks Ranger District at (928) 525-0886.
21. Flagstaff Urban Trail System. The Flagstaff Urban Trails System (FUTS) provides a city-wide network of more than 50 miles of non-motorized trails perfect for biking, running and walking. www.flagstaff.az.gov/1521/Flagstaff-Urban-Trails-and-Bikeways-Map
22. Historic Hotels. Take a trip back in time by exploring Flagstaff’s historically preserved hotels, the Hotel Weatherford and the Hotel Monte Vista. The former includes three bars—including the newer Gopher Hole on the basement level, a restaurant and guest rooms. The latter features two bars, a restaurant and multiple guest rooms. You don’t have to stay the night to stop on by for a drink or meal. www.weatherfordhotel.com or www.hotelmontevista.com.
23. Public Art. Flagstaff is overflowing with enough public art to almost make it a mecca. The side of the Orpheum Theater, located at 15 W. Aspen, is a good place to start for the "Sound of Flight" mural. There also is the locally famous Joe Sorren mural "The Verdic Gardens of Effie Leroux," which is adjacent to Heritage Square at Diablo Burger.
24. Route 66 in Flagstaff. Flagstaff’s designated Route 66 segment is one of the largest municipal stretches of the remains of the highway. It ribbons east-west through the town. Hop in the car and cruise to see some of the historic stops in Flagstaff such as The Museum Club, which originally opened in 1931 as a taxidermy museum.
25. Mount Elden.
26. Elden Pueblo. Remnants of an ancient culture abound throughout the greater Flagstaff area with antiquities tied to the Sinaguan and other cultures. Located about a mile north of the Flagstaff Mall on the west side of U.S. 89, Elden Pueblo is an ancient ruin that shares much history about the ancients.
27. Sample Local Cuisine. For a small city, Flagstaff offers a huge variety of food within its cuisine scene. From Southwest fusion to innovative sushi, Middle Eastern fare to homegrown hamburgers, Flagstaff’s local restaurants have it all. Downtown is a great place to start, where high-end dining can be had among specialty foods. Heading east or west along Route 66 and Milton Road also open the options farther.
28. Sample Local Breweries. The beer scene has only grown by leaps and bounds during the last five years, joining classic locales. Included in the downtown core are Beaver Street Brewery, Flagstaff Brewing Co., Lumberyard Brewing Co., Historic Brewing, Mother Road Brewery and Dark Sky Brewing Company. Each of them has a presence downtown or Southside and a beer-loving tour is sure to be in order for anyone who enjoys sipping the suds.
29. The Lit Scene. Forget about Amazon and chain stores like Barnes and Noble for a second. Whilethose may be convenient, it’d be a shame to pass up local bookstores like Bright Side Bookshop during your visit to Flagstaff. Local businesses are the lifeblood of Flagstaff, and the friendly staff looks forward to helping customers find the perfect book for themselves or gift for someone else. www.brightsidebookshop.com.
30. The Art Scene. The Artists’ Gallery is Flagstaff’s largest artistic co-op, with work on display by more than 40 local artists. It’s joined by West of the Moon Gallery and Arizona Handmade on the 100 block of North San Francisco Street. Artwork of multiple local and regional artists also can be found in downtown galleries such as The HeArt Box—open by appointment only. www.theheartbox.space. A local artists’ gallery is also set up at Flagstaff Mall on the east side of town and run by the Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff. www.flagstaff-arts.org.
31. Yoga classes. Enjoy Yoga on the Lawn at the County Courthouse downtown, 219 E. Cherry Ave., or Yoga in the Park on the Continental Country Club lawn in front of the Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmost Dr., each Saturday morning through the summer. Both ongoing sessions are implementing social distancing measures for the classes beginning at 9 a.m., and yogis are encouraged to bring their own mats, towels and water bottles. Yoga on the Lawn classes are $5 per person, and Yoga in the Park is $8 in advance or $10 for drop-ins.
32. Old Caves Crater. This hike is a must for history buffs. A series of caves can be explored at the summit of this extinct cinder cone volcano, where pottery fragments can still be found, remnants from when the Sinagua people lived in the area around 1250 to 1300 A.D. Visitors can look, but don’t touch; it’s illegal to disturb or remove archaeological artifacts. Take some time here to absorb the surroundings and imagine the world as it might have been when the Sinaguans called the area home. Drive 3 miles north on US 89 from the Flagstaff Ranger Station (across from the Flagstaff Mall) to Silver Saddle Road. Drive 0.5 miles east to the trailhead on the north side of the road.
33. Chapel of the Holy Dove.
Grand Canyon, Williams and Page
34. The South Rim. Every year, people arrive to be wowed by the Grand Canyon. They catch sunrises and sunsets, or just have a moment in time at the canyon’s edge. Most of them travel to the South Rim’s Grand Canyon Village to experience it. The South Rim has many offerings that make it rewarding for every hour spent at the edge of the gorge. Learn more at www.nps.gov/grca.
35. El Tovar Hotel.
36. A Flight over Grand Canyon. There are multiple ways to experience the Grand Canyon by air. Most people take the helicopter tours, but there also are fixed-wing plane offerings. Whatever the aircraft, seeing the Grand Canyon from higher altitudes is sure to impress and inspire. Learn more at www.grandcanyoncvb.org, which has a list of all of the flight tour companies, some of which operate out of Phoenix and Las Vegas. However, several of the flights originate out of the Grand Canyon Airport at Tusayan.
41. The Grand Canyon Railway. The Grand Canyon Railway runs from Williams to the rim, offering scenery and a chance to ride an old locomotive. Grand Canyon Railway is home to a unique collection of historical railway cars, each with its own story. Grand Canyon Railway works to maintain the original look of the railcars, showcasing rail travel’s rich and diverse history. Learn more at www.thetrain.com.
42. Grand Canyon by Mule. Nothing is as classic or iconic as riding a mule into and out of the Grand Canyon. A true Out West experience, the mule rides head down the Bright Angel Trail to Phantom Ranch for an overnight visit to the inner canyon resort or stay on the rim for a day ride on the North Rim. Learn more about the trips, prices and the weight restrictions (yes, they do weigh everyone) at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/mule_trips.htm.
43. Hiking in the Canyon. While the Grand Canyon looks sparse below the rim, it is a place well-populated with trails. The North Rim is currently closed due to the Magnum Fire, but an excess of 300 developed miles of routes and six major entry points located near or at the developed South Rim offer the chance to find adventure. Day hiking on inner canyon trails and existing backcountry permits for hikers camping overnight will be honored. www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm.
44. Phantom Ranch. No lineup of Grand Canyon things to do is complete without adding Phantom Ranch. The ranch is a rugged getaway at the very bottom of the Grand Canyon. It features cabins and bunkhouses and nightly steak and stew dinners. The journey to Phantom Ranch is an amazing one, following the trails by foot or on mule. Reservations book fast but lucky folks can grab a room or bunkhouse bed on standby. www.grandcanyonlodges.com.
45. Grand Canyon Deer Farm. For another fun family-friendly break from the long drives, try the Grand Canyon Deer Farm. Don’t be fooled by the name. The deer farm is expansive and includes bison, Coatimundi, Marmosets, parrots and other animals. Entrance fees apply. The farm allows visitors to feed the deer and pet some of the other animals. Visit www.deerfarm.com.
46. Bearizona. A great way to get close to wildlife is Bearizona, a drive-through wildlife park that features all kinds of great Western animals. Black bear, bison, big horn sheep, artic wolves and gray wolves are among the animals on the tour. This is a great stop for any family given all the animal fun and educational opportunities. Learn more at www.bearizona.com.
47. Cycling to Hermit’s Rest. At the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, the Hermit’s Rest Road heads west for eight miles to the gift shop and snack bar at Hermit’s Rest. Along the way are incredible viewpoints and a somewhat quieter canyon experience. Because the road is closed to traffic most of the year and only shuttle accessible, it makes for a perfect bicycle ride. A bicycle rental service is offered through Bright Angel Bicycles. Visit www.bikegrandcanyon.com.
48. Red Mountain. When this cinder cone volcano erupted around 740,000 years ago, rather than lava bursting from the top, it blew out the side of the volcano, revealing its insides. Towering rock formations called hoodoos, eroded by wind and water over the years, rise up as high as 1,000 feet in places to form a natural amphitheater at the end of the short out-and-back trail. From Flagstaff, drive northwest on US 180 for approximately 25 miles to a dirt road at Milepost 247 (look for the Forest Service sign that marks the Red Mountain Trail). Turn left onto the dirt road and drive about a quarter-mile to the trailhead.
49. Horseshoe Bend.
50. Lake Powell.
51. Lees Ferry. One of northern Arizona’s most overlooked gems is Lees Ferry. Located within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Lees Ferry is the launching point for Grand Canyon river trips, but it is so much more. The locale offers the chance to walk along the banks of the Colorado River, to explore the Mormon pioneer homestead of Lonely Dell Ranch and to hike a number of great trails. Learn more at www.nps.gov/glca.
Verde Valley, Prescott and Rim Country
52. Mogollon Rim. One of northern Arizona’s hidden treasures is the Mogollon Rim drive, a passable dirt road through the forest along 2,000-foot cliffs with stunning views all along the way, and some great trails to go with it. Located about 60 miles southeast of Flagstaff. www.fs.usda.gov/Coconino.
53. Folded Hills Orchard. It's Blackberry time again! We will be open for picking beginning June 16th. $5.50 per lb. Please wear shoes (no sandals or flip-flops), long pants and long sleeves, and gloves (the berries have thorns and there could be ants that bite). Not recommended for children under age 6.
54. The City of Jerome. Located along a steep and winding section of U.S. 89A that heads out of Verde Valley, Jerome is a former mining town turned tourist attraction that now finds its richness in character. www.jeromearizona.org.
55. The Haunted Hamburger. A must-stop while in Jerome, the Haunted Hamburger has many stories to tell. During renovation of the formerly abandoned building, workers recall multiple hammers disappearing, and current staff have reported curious incidences of cans flying off shelves and hot water being turned on in the middle of the night. The restaurant also features a patio overlooking the city to the north, with the San Francisco Peaks visible in the distance. Visit www.thehauntedhamburger.com for more information.
56. Old Town Cottonwood. In the last decade, Old Town Cottonwood has evolved into a dining, sipping, shopping and strolling hotspot. Bolstered by the growth of the area’s wine industry, this historic district in Cottonwood has added tasting rooms and haute cuisine to its map. www.oldtown.org.
57. Verde Canyon Railroad. Train enthusiasts and anyone looking for a relaxing day in a beautiful canyon will enjoy a ride on the Verde Canyon Railroad. The train’s 40-mile round trip takes about four hours, as it heads into one of Arizona’s hidden canyons. www.verdecanyonrr.com.
58. Out of Africa Wildlife Park. Out of Africa Wildlife Park has grown into a major attraction in the Verde Valley. Interaction is big, and visitors have the chance to feed the giraffes and see ostriches and other animals up close. A day at this park is sure to be a family hit. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for visitors wishing to enjoy the park from the comfort of their car. Animal keepers will also be presenting Facebook Live videos on those days. www.outofafricapark.com.
59. Dead Horse Ranch State Park. For a chance to find peace and solitude among the flora and fauna of the Verde River and three adjacent lagoons, visit Dead Horse Ranch State Park. Limited day use is currently allowed, with reduced parking lot capacity. The park also features rental cabins and great camping opportunities. www.azstateparks.com/dead-horse.
60. Rock Climbing in Prescott. Some of the best rock climbing around awaits in the greater Prescott area, where the granite outcrops call for ascent. Granite Mountain has the biggest draw, with crack and face climbing. Bouldering routes are big around Groom Creek. www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
61. Watson Lake. Located near Prescott, Watson Lake is a wonderful gem just a few miles west of Prescott. The lake covers 70 acres and also is popular for fishing largemouth bass and catfish. Learn more at www.cityofprescott.net.
62. Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. One of the most beautiful yet sometimes overlooked state parks is Tonto Natural Bridge. The bridge itself is more like a natural rock tunnel, formed of travertine and more than 400 feet long and 150 tall. A perennial creek, Pine Creek, courses through it. As of the third week of June, the monument is temporarily closed due to the Bush Fire burning nearby, but continue to check for updates at www.azstateparks.com/tonto.
63. Wet Beaver Creek. Sometimes referred to by locals as the “other Oak Creek,” Wet Beaver Creek is a pulsing, perennial stream flanked by red rock faces and surrounded by towering sycamore trees. It’s a popular destination among tourists and locals alike, so try to plan your visit during weekday off-peak hours rather than a busy weekend. www.fs.usda.gov/Coconino.
64. Mingus Mountain. Mingus Mountain stands as a 7,818-foot peak and is the highest point in the range. Mingus offers a handful of great hikes, as well as a picnic area. www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
65, 66, 67. Montezuma’s Castle, Montezuma Well, and Tuzigoot. The Verde Valley is home to a triumvirate of ancient sites that are national monuments. Montezuma’s Castle features a four-story, multi-room ruin trussed into an alcove. Montezuma Well features a sink surging with fresh water and Tuzigoot is on a hill that flanks the Verde River. www.nps.gov/moca.
68. Visiting the Vineyards. For more refined tastes, be sure to check out some of the vineyards that have grown out of the Verde Valley. The two most popular are Page Springs Cellars at www.pagespringscellars.com and Granite Creek Vineyards at www.granitecreekvineyards.com. The latter’s live music series will start back up beginning June 13.
69. Whiskey Row. The most popular part of downtown Prescott is “Whiskey Row,” a line of restored saloons that feature bars and eateries. They join the more than 500 nationally registered buildings in Prescott. www.visit-prescott.com.
70. Agua Fria National Monument. One of the newer national monuments in Arizona features cool-water springs in the desert, ancient sites and desert beauty—all within minutes of Interstate 17. www.blm.gov/visit/agua-fria.
71. Arcosanti. Arizona was home to one of the most innovative architects, Paolo Soleri, who invented sustainable building practices known as arcology. His most ambitious project, Arcosanti, is halfway between Flagstaff and Phoenix on Interstate 17. Tours and limited summer programs are offered. www.arcosanti.org.
Route 66
75. Corner Park. Celebrate Winslow’s claim to fame by grabbing a selfie at Standin’ on the Corner Park, Route 66 and North Kinsley Avenue. The Eagles put the town on their map with their 1972 hit “Take it Easy.” The bronze statue of the cowboy balladeer in front of a mural of a girl in a flat-bed Ford is the perfect place for a sing-along: “I’m a standin’ on a corner in Winslow, Arizona. Such a fine sight to see…” (Fun fact: The corner on which the girl caught Glenn Frey’s eye was actually supposedly in Flagstaff on Route 66, where the Dog Haus currently stands.)
76. Oatman. The farthest west entry of 99 Things is a mining town on a scenic stretch of West Route 66 that went defunct but then rose again as a fun and curious tourist town. The big highlight is the wild burros that wander the town and eat carrots offered by visitors. www.oatmangoldroad.org.
77. Giganticus Headicus. Inspired by The Andy Warhol Diaries, welder Gregg Arnold built this 14-foot-tall statue—resembling a mix between an Easter Island head and a Tiki God—at the old Kozy Korner trailer park complex in Kingman. The curiosity offers a fun photo opportunity for travelers passing through.
78. Hackberry General Store. Another must-see near Kingman for nostalgia buffs is the Hackberry General Store. Historic Pegasus gas pumps and rusted-over Model As from the early 20th century welcome visits out front, while the inside boasts a wide variety of Route 66 memorabilia. Visit the general store on Facebook for more information.
79. Wigwam Motel. Drivers passing this landmark motel in Holbrook may recognize it as the inspiration behind the Cozy Cone Motel from Pixar’s animated Cars franchise. The Wigwam Motel was built in 1950, and includes 15 wigwams which can sleep up to four guests. Vintage automobiles throughout the parking lot add to the feel of stepping back in time. www.wigwammotel.com.
80. Route 66 in Seligman. Need more Route 66? Drive 70 miles west from Flagstaff to visit Seligman, a funky little town that celebrates the fun of the Mother Road. Get more ideas on 66 at www.route66world.com.
Farther East and West
81. Chloride. A former silver mining camp 23 miles north of Kingman, Chloride is the oldest continuously inhabited mining town in the state. []. [founded in 1862]. www.chloridechamber.com.
82. Petrified Forest National Park. Petrified Forest National Park was one of the first places in the country to earn protection as a national monument, and for good reason. The petrified wood that fills the park is beautifully formed with orange, red, white and purple hues. The wood is no longer wood, but a mineral called silica, turned to quartz—which replaced the wood fiber. Impurities give the silica its broad and vibrant range of colors. Learn more at www.nps.gov/pefo.
83. Meteor Crater. Space junkies and anyone fascinated with science will make a point to stop at Meteor Crater. Located halfway between Flagstaff and Winslow, the crater was formed by an impact of a meteorite that hit the Earth about 50,000 years ago. www.meteorcrater.com.
84. East Clear Creek. []. Clear Creek is just five miles outside of Winslow.. Clear Creek: www.winslowarizona.org.
85. Blue Ridge Reservoir. For anyone interested in fishing, boating, swimming or just spending a lazy day by a beautiful lake, Blue Ridge Reservoir offers the perfect getaway. []. www.fs.usda.gov/Coconino/
86. Homovoli State Park. Located a short distance east of Winslow, Homovoli State Park features the remains of a 14th Century village, a place where the ancestors of the Hopi lived. “Homolovi” is Hopi for “Place of the Little Hills,” the traditional name for Winslow. The museum, visitor’s center and observatory are currently closed, but the campground is open. www.azstateparks.com/homolovi/explore/maps.
87. La Posada. Located in Winslow, the historic La Posada Hotel is considered one of architect Mary Jane Elizabeth Colter’s masterpieces. Painstakingly restored to its original splendor, La Posada has first-class lodging and dining. www.laposada.org.
Sedona
88. Sedona by Mountain Bike. Sedona’s trail system is one of the best for mountain biking. While not all trails are bike accessible, many technically challenging ones are open for use. Most bikers flock to the area known as Broken Arrow, and Bell Rock Pathway is also a big hit. Over the Edge Sedona bike shop on Highway 89A has maps, expert guidance and rentals.
89. Crescent Moon Picnic Area. Looking for the picture-perfect picnic spot? Few places can match the scenery of Crescent Moon Picnic Area for a day of relaxing under the sycamore trees and listening to the babble of Oak Creek. The relatively shallow depths and steady flow make it great for kids to play in. Visit in the late afternoon to capture the best photograph of Cathedral Rock. Get there by driving west from Sedona on Highway 89A. Just outside town, turn left onto Upper Red Rock Loop Road and follow the signs to Crescent Moon and Red Rock crossing. Fee: $10 per vehicle.
90. Red Rock Country by Jeep. Sedona is famous for its Jeep tours that take visitors off-road for premier views of the red rock formations. Riders sit back while drivers do all of the rest. Pink Adventure Tours has been operating its iconic Pink Jeep excursions in Sedona since 1960. Learn more about new safety measures being implemented by the company during the coronavirus pandemic at www.pinkadventuretours.com.
91. Slide Rock State Park. Located in Oak Creek Canyon,Slide Rock State Park is the ultimate Sedona summer attraction. The park features a natural water chute in Oak Creek as it cuts through a channel of red rock. Visitors line up and take turns riding the creek through the chute. Plan to arrive early, especially on weekends. Parking lot capacity has been reduced this year, and walk-ins and drop-offs are not currently allowed. There is a fee per vehicle to enter the park, ranging from $10 to $30 depending on the time of year.
92. Red Rock State Park. Located due south of Sedona, Red Rock State Park is the place to explore and experience Sedona’s Red Rock Country without the bustle of Jeeps, mountain bikers and crowds. The 286-acre park is designed around interacting with and understanding the natural world. Blackhawk and Sentinel Crossings are closed until further notice. Entrance fees: $7 per adult, $4 per child, free for children 6 and younger.
93. Oak Creek Canyon. One of the most scenic stretches of highway in the Southwest falls between Flagstaff and Sedona, where US 89A winds its way through the lush and stunning Oak Creek Canyon. But the drive is just the beginning, as the canyon features several premier hiking destinations. The most popular hike is the canyon’s West Fork Trail. The trailhead is located between mileposts 385 and 384.
94. Sedona’s Arches. Geology and rock lovers will not want to miss the chance to visit Fay Canyon Arch or Devil’s Bridge. To find Fay Canyon Arch, locate the correct unmaintained trail to the right of the Fay Canyon Trail, about a half-mile along. Devil’s Bridge is located on a trail with its namesake or accessed via the Chuck Wagon Trail.
95. Cathedral Rock. The monument of sandstone known as Cathedral Rock rises from the unfurled land south of Sedona. And it deserves its name. The six-tenths-of-a-mile trail begins easily enough as it snakes its way through juniper trees and patches of prickly pear. But beyond the Templeton Trail intersection, the way up to Cathedral Rock becomes a scramble. The hike is located off of Route 179 on Back O’ Beyond Road.
96. Grasshopper Point. Located just a few miles north of Sedona, this day-use area has one great swimming hole at the point Oak Creek takes a bend. Along with the great swimming opportunities are some trails to explore. There is an $8 per vehicle fee to access this area.
97. Honanki Heritage Site. Located south of Sedona, the Honanki ruins offer a glimpse into the ancient culture that resided in red rock country. The Sinagua, ancestors of the Hopi, lived in the area between AD 1150-1350, tending to crops and hunting wildlife. Before visiting, call (928) 203-2900 to reserve a tour time slot.
98. Tlaquepaque Village. For a unique shopping and dining experience, Tlaquepaque offers some of the best in Sedona. Located a stone’s throw from Oak Creek under the curving limps of sycamore trees, the Spanish-style villa shops include high-end galleries, curios, fine dining, live music and local craft beer. www.tlaq.com.
99. Chapel of the Holy Cross. An architectural landmark, the Chapel of the Holy Cross juts out from the red rocks beckoning drivers along Highway 179 to stop. It was conceived by artist and Sedona resident Marguerite Brunswig Staude as a memorial to her deceased parents and was completed in 1956. The chapel is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
