8 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $999,999

This is a must-see home with unique modern touches throughout including an indoor rock-climbing wall, loads of storage, extra room for entertaining upstairs, a music room, an upstairs den with generous mountain views, and plenty of room for all. Nestled in the back corner of a cul-de-sac on a .23 acre lot, the large wrap around style backyard features a hot tub, shed, and a separate lawn and patio area. Dual zone heating and whole-house fan help with energy efficiency and comfort. Hot tub conveys.