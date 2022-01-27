 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $999,999

This is a must-see home with unique modern touches throughout including an indoor rock-climbing wall, loads of storage, extra room for entertaining upstairs, a music room, an upstairs den with generous mountain views, and plenty of room for all. Nestled in the back corner of a cul-de-sac on a .23 acre lot, the large wrap around style backyard features a hot tub, shed, and a separate lawn and patio area. Dual zone heating and whole-house fan help with energy efficiency and comfort. Hot tub conveys.

