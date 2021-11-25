One of a kind, income producing investment property in Parks! This unique homestead can be purchased fully furnished for your own private retreat, or continue as a fully functioning and profitable vacation rental, with the potential for large wedding and special occasion venues. 20 acres of Ponderosa Pines, backing National Forest Service - yet easily accessible from I40 and the main road into Parks. Tasteful and modern renovations throughout the main log home and historic cabin provide your guests with the very best of both rustic and luxurious worlds. The beautifully renovated barn and cantina offer huge additional income potential. You must see this beautiful property to appreciate the huge potential it holds! See Additional Docs for upgrade list and schedule your showing today! https://www.vrbo.com/2225249?unitId=2789807&childrenCount=0&arrival=2021-11-01&departure=2021-11-10&utm_source=direct&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=earned:vrbo:sharecopylink:USA&utm_content=2225249&oc=HghFboPS8PAtXwBmwGxMk https://enchantedforestestates.com/?back=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2Fsearch%3Fclient%3Dsafari%26as_qdr%3Dall%26as_occt%3Dany%26safe%3Dactive%26as_q%3Denchanted%20forestestates.com%26channel%3Daplab%26source%3Da-app1%26hl%3Den
7 Bedroom Home in Parks - $2,490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear EarthTalk: What’s up with efforts by Native Americans to take back the national parks?
This week, Flagstaff lost one of its most prominent sons in local author and historian Jim Babbitt.
The CDC is advising consumers to avoid purchasing certain onions due to a salmonella outbreak reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico.
COVID-19 metrics are rising in Coconino County again this week, according to a dashboard data report released Friday, as both percent positivi…
A 12-year-old boy riding a skateboard was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Kachina Village over the weekend, according to a media relea…
PHOENIX — Hospital executives and public health authorities across Arizona pleaded Tuesday for people to get vaccinated and do everything poss…
Twenty-five years ago, Al White was at the top of his game. China had a voracious appetite for cardboard and White had seen a big opportunity to build a business while doing good for his community, a theme that has been present throughout his life.
Good-natured, humble and passionate were the descriptors that came up over and over again as local community members and friends reflected on …
Some are throwing together ham and cheese sandwiches. Others are filling containers with stew and mixed vegetables. Energy is high as hungry c…