Nestled amidst a breathtaking expanse of 20 acres, this extraordinary VRBO property in Parks is a true gem, offering a rare and captivating blend of natural serenity and exceptional income-generating potential. A haven of tranquility, this unique homestead is a fully operational and profitable AirB&B and vacation rental, with the added allure of hosting grand wedding ceremonies and special occasions. Imagine owning a slice of paradise, enveloped by majestic Ponderosa Pines and embraced by the tranquil embrace of the National Forest Service, all while maintaining easy access from I40 and the main road into Parks. The main log home and historic cabin have been lovingly transformed with tasteful and modern renovations, artfully blending rustic charm with luxurious comforts creating an inviting ambiance that will enchant your guests. But the allure doesn't end there; the beautifully renovated barn and cantina offer remarkable additional income potential, making this property a truly remarkable investment opportunity. Stepping into Cabin 1, your guests will be greeted with a sense of sophistication and refinement. The shower remodel, full interior paint, and the replacement of the bathroom window create an oasis of relaxation and beauty. Cabin 2, no less charming, boasts a full bathroom remodel and a fully redesigned mudroom that exudes both practicality and elegance. The new kitchen flooring and refrigerator, along with the delightful breakfast nook complete with seating and a table, offer a delightful culinary experience for your guests. And underfoot, the slate flooring is newly sealed, shining like a jewel, complemented by fresh, inviting windows that frame the surrounding natural beauty. As for the Main House, its allure is unrivaled. Wired for cameras to ensure security and peace of mind, the addition of a new washer and dryer in June 2023 enhances convenience for guests. The rockwork has been meticulously repaired and trimmed, while the plumbing and water pump have been diligently replaced and repaired, guaranteeing comfort and functionality. Throughout the house, new lighting, furniture, fixtures, and accessories elevate the aesthetic, evoking a sense of refined elegance. And with Starlink installed, guests can stay connected amidst the seclusion of the woods. The barn, a charming spectacle in itself, has undergone extensive improvements. With its roof secured and rebraced, new interior walls on a sturdy slab, and upcoming spray foam insulation, the barn is ready to accommodate memorable events. New electric and lights throughout, along with fresh interior siding, create an inviting ambiance. And with the prospect of new barn door hardware, the barn is poised to be a captivating highlight of any celebration. Outside, the property continues to impress. A brand new driveway and parking lot, thoughtfully designed with proper drainage, await your guests' arrival. The barn area is surrounded by enchanting pavers and landscaping, including a charming bridge that enhances the idyllic atmosphere. Overhead driveway lighting guides visitors along the path, leading them to the grand ranch entrance with an electric gate and keypad for added security and privacy. The entire 20-acre expanse is safeguarded by new fences and gates, promising a sense of exclusivity and seclusion. The outbuildings, true to the property's commitment to excellence, boast new roofs and a carefully prepared floor in the building closest to the barn, primed and ready for a stunning kitchen installation. With a solid booking history and a monthly income of $20K++++, this property is not just a home but a thriving business venture. The negotiation of furniture, fixtures, future bookings, and management options outside of escrow further adds to the appeal, making this an ideal turnkey opportunity. Experience the allure of this unparalleled VRBO property in Parks - a sanctuary of nature's wonders and a testament to the art of hospitality. Discover the immense potential that awaits and contact the agent to arrange your vie wing dates. Embrace the dream of owning a captivating retreat where rustic charm meets modern luxury, and where nature's embrace promises cherished memories for years to come.