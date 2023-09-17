Nestled amidst a breathtaking expanse of 20 acres, this extraordinary VRBO property in Parks is a true gem, offering a rare and captivating blend of natural serenity and exceptional income-generating potential. A haven of tranquility, this unique homestead is a fully operational and profitable AirB&B and vacation rental, with the added allure of hosting grand wedding ceremonies and special occasions. Imagine owning a slice of paradise, enveloped by majestic Ponderosa Pines and embraced by the tranquil embrace of the National Forest Service, all while maintaining easy access from I40 and the main road into Parks.The main log home and historic cabin have been lovingly transformed with tasteful and modern renovations, artfully blending rustic charm with luxurious comforts