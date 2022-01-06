One of a kind, income producing investment property in Parks! This unique homestead can be purchased fully furnished for your own private retreat, or continue as a fully functioning and profitable vacation rental, with the potential for large wedding and special occasion venues. 20 acres of Ponderosa Pines, backing National Forest Service - yet easily accessible from I40 and the main road into Parks. Tasteful and modern renovations throughout the main log home and historic cabin provide your guests with the very best of both rustic and luxurious worlds. The beautifully renovated barn and cantina offer huge additional income potential. You must see this beautiful property to appreciate the huge potential it holds! See Additional Docs for the upgrade list and schedule your showing today!
7 Bedroom Home in Parks - $2,200,000
