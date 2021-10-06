ONE OF A KIND PROPERTY! Wrap Around Front Porch Welcomes You Home! 4BR Main Home, 1BR Studio Apartment & 2 BR GuestCottage Overlooking Lake Elaine (under repair). French-Ctry Gourmet Kitchen w/Brick Accents, Island w/Prep Sink, Viking 6-Burner Range & Appliances, S-Steel Built-In Refrigerator, Baker's Pantry, Bay Window Dining, Electric FP & Brick Bread Ovens. Brazilian Cherry Floors, Anderson Windows, Office/Library, Family Room w/Cozy Fireplace & Heated Tile Floors! Formal Living, Master-Suite w/ Fireplace & Sauna. Family & Game-Room w/Bath, & Much More! Studio Apt w/Separate Entrance & Deck Overlooking Lake Elaine. 2BR Guest Cottage w/Deck &Incredible Views Overlooking Lake Elaine. Outdoor Trexx Decking in numerous areas for entertaining. Perfect Estate for Multi GenerationLIving!
7 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,200,000
