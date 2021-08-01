Experience mountain living at its finest in this custom Flagstaff home situated on 5 acres of beautiful Ponderosa pine. This spacious updated Saskan Ranch home has 7 bedrooms & 4.5 baths w/2 beautiful master suites, large walk-in closets, chef's kitchen, granite countertops, 2 spacious great rooms, formal dining room, 2 laundry rooms, kitchenette, tons of storage, weather sensored skylights, 3 porches w/Trex decking, porcelain tile, in-floor radiant heat & heated oversized attached 4 car garage. This home also boasts a huge 2500 sqft detached RV garage with room for all of your toys. 2 RV access garage doors open to an insulated, wood heated, concrete floored, hobby paradise w/ bonus mechanic's pit. Offering the perfect blend of relaxed living, work & play, this home would work well for mu
7 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,655,000
