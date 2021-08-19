Experience mountain living at its finest in this custom Flagstaff home situated on 5 acres of beautiful Ponderosa pine. This spacious updated Saskan Ranch home has 7 bedrooms & 4.5 baths w/2 beautiful master suites, large walk-in closets, chef's kitchen, granite countertops, 2 spacious great rooms, formal dining room, 2 laundry rooms, kitchenette, tons of storage, weather sensored skylights, 3 porches w/Trex decking, porcelain tile, in-floor radiant heat & heated oversized attached 4 car garage. This home also boasts a huge 2500 sqft detached RV garage with room for all of your toys. 2 RV access garage doors open to an insulated, wood heated, concrete floored, hobby paradise w/ bonus mechanic's pit. Offering the perfect blend of relaxed living, work & play, this home would work well for mu
7 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,645,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Widespread flooding closes roads, impacts FUSD as estimated 500-year storm dumps on Flagstaff
- Updated
In the early evening, Gutierrez announced that there would be no school at Killip on Wednesday, with the rest of the week still to be determined.
- Updated
As flooding dragged traffic to a halt across the city and forced classrooms to evacuate at Killip Elementary School on Tuesday, JoAnna Ignace,…
COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Coconino County, according to its Friday data dashboard report. Overall, the county still has a hi…
- Updated
Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) was the first of several Flagstaff schools to mandate masks last week, as most students in the city r…
- Updated
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday upped the pressure on the growing number of public school districts defying a state ban on mask m…
This past week has been a roller coaster for residents of the Flagstaff Village Apartments just off South Milton Road.
- Updated
FUSD delayed student dismissal at all of its schools Tuesday afternoon in response to flooding.
- Updated
PHOENIX — A coalition of educators, parents and advocates for children is asking a judge to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict th…
SUNDAY FEATURE: Leader in her own right, Rima Brusi, wife of the new NAU president, is an author and scholar
In an earlier time, a less enlightened and gender-conscious era, Rima Brusi might have been described solely as Northern Arizona University’s …
- Updated
One day after deliberations began, a jury found Collin Tarr, 31, guilty of second-degree murder for killing his neighbor, Timothy Larson, 53, …