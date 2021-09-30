Experience mountain living at its finest in this custom Flagstaff home situated on 5 acres of beautiful Ponderosa pine. This spacious updated Saskan Ranch home has 7 bedrooms & 4.5 baths w/2 beautiful master suites, large walk-in closets, chef's kitchen, granite countertops, 2 spacious great rooms, formal dining room, 2 laundry rooms, kitchenette, tons of storage, weather sensored skylights, 3 porches w/Trex decking, porcelain tile, in-floor radiant heat & heated oversized attached 4 car garage. This home also boasts a huge 2500 sqft detached RV garage with room for all of your toys. 2 RV access garage doors open to an insulated, wood heated, concrete floored, hobby paradise w/ bonus mechanic's pit. Offering the perfect blend of relaxed living, work & play, this home would work well for mu
7 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One man is in custody after a stolen FedEx van barreled through the northeast entrance of the Flagstaff Mall on Monday, bending traffic bollar…
- Updated
Susan Johnson's Flagstaff’s Walkup Family Murders: A Shocking 1937 Tragedy is set to publish Monday.
Sasha Krause was found dead face down in the cinders near the Sunset Crater National Monument just outside of Flagstaff. Her hands had been bo…
- Updated
PHOENIX — A judge on Monday struck down Republican-passed Arizona laws that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local…
As the City of Flagstaff seeks to create an alternate response model, a discussion last week highlighted ongoing disagreements between city of…
COVID-19 cases in Coconino County are continuing to rise, according to the county dashboard data report. The county is still at a high transmi…
Bearing down to business: Flagstaff woman develops new canister to keep paws away from food on the trail
The product tester, a tawny grizzly bear named Cypress weighing on the far side of 500 pounds, went at the Grubcan tooth and claw, with gusto,…
- Updated
Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagst…
- Updated
Our city leaders continue to believe that they are "protecting" our personal safety by continuing to impose mask mandates in the Jay Lively ic…
My fiancé and I bought land on South Fourth Street in Flagstaff last fall so we could move closer to family. We knew at the time we purchased …