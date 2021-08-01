6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,900

Priced to sell - needs TLC, but lots of great potential. Opportunity knocks! 6 bedroom home plus casita! TONS of room in this spacious home with two large living rooms and a large kitchen with abundant counter space and stainless steel appliances! The upstairs main bedroom has its own loft and outside deck access. All other bedrooms on the main level. Situated on 2.54 acres with a fenced backyard and detached chicken coupe / storage or could be transformed in to about anything. Detached garage with attached casita. Connecting the garage and house is a wonderful 4 car carport. There is lot of room to roam here and to enjoy all this property has to offer.