6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $724,000

Single family, continuously rented home featuring 6 bedrooms in an ideal mixed use location in Old Town Flagstaff is available. Property can provide value add in a very high demand rental market with some necessary improvements to the existing structure, or add to the footprint by splitting as a double lot. Property could also serve as a primary home with tons or rooms to play with and by designing it with custom features. As this corridor continues to develop and the demand for housing rising rapidly, the opportunity is ripe to capture the upward trend. With the Standard student housing facility two blocks away and the dirt cleared on the 3 acres a half block away for future development, coupled with the limited supply of adequate parcels, this one demands a very close look.