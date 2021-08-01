6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

INCREDIBLE INVESTMENT 0PPORTUNITY!! LOCATED VERY CLOSE TO NAU & CCC AND JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN. NOT ONLY DOES THIS HOME BOAST6 BEDROOMS, 3 JACK & JILL BATHROOMS, LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, IT ALSO HAS A FULLSIZE BASEMENT THAT PROVIDES PLENTY OF SPACE FOR MULTIPLE USES. HUGE INCOME POTENTIAL!