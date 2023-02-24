**VIrutal tour available for home**This new build home sits near the 6th tee box on the award winning Pine Canyon Golf Course. On the main level, this home will feature a stunning open floorplan with the kitchen and great room, laundry, powder bath, 2 master bedrooms and an office that can also be used as a 3rd bedroom with en suite bathroom. The lower level features a game room with theater, kitchenette, wine room, 2nd laundry and 3 more bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. This home will be transitional in style and energy efficient with zoned a/c systems, spray foam insulation, dual pane windows and much more. Exterior will feature exterior decks, dark iron oar wood stain, with lighter cream stone and metal. Home has broken ground and projected to be complete by next Spring. Still time to make a few selections.