Welcome to Extraordinary in Lockett Ranches. Situated on 6.04 tree covered acres w/ stunning views of San Francisco Peaks, this luxury mountain retreat boasts 7,884 sq.ft., 6 bedrooms + office, 5 full baths, & 2 half baths, two separate living areas, elevator, wine cellar/lounge, home theatre, private well & an oversized 2 car plus RV (40'' depth) garage. The stunning layout is a metaphor for relaxation for the entire family as no detail was overlooked. Luxury is prominent from custom staircase, soaring T & G ceilings & multiple fireplaces. High end appliance package to round out the gourmet kitchen. The variety of covered porches, outdoor patios, pathways, gas firepit & Gazebo provide views of the extensive landscaping & a large pond accented w/ two water features. Thoughtfully designed for a multi-generational lifestyle by the original owner. The photos tell more than any words, so please see the additional photos, attached detail list and Matterport tour.
6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $4,480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little more than three months after taking the role, Dave Roth has stepped down as the interim principal of Flagstaff High School. Roth init…
I am a parent of a student at Sinagua Middle School. My son recently brought home the annual PTO fundraiser and it is not OK. The community of…
A few weeks ago my adult children returned to Flagstaff to celebrate my birthday. On our last morning, we enjoyed brunch at Tourist Home befor…
- Updated
An 18-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, according to a media release from the Flagstaff Police Department.
- Updated
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a lower court judgment that found the Republican-controlled Legislature viol…
- Updated
DeMiguel Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the week starting Wednesday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.
- Updated
The Coconino National Forest is currently offering free-use fuelwood in an area near Schultz Pass, as part of the leftover slash and woody mat…
- Updated
Draft maps for new congressional and legislative districts were approved by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission last week.
- Updated
DeMiguel Elementary School announced Tuesday evening a move to remote learning in response to increased transmission of COVID-19 at the school.
Flagstaff winter parking restrictions begin this week; council updated on changes to snow operations
- Updated
Flagstaff’s winter parking restrictions began on Monday to free space for upcoming snow operations, which are seeing a few changes this year.