Welcome to Extraordinary in Lockett Ranches. Situated on 6.04 tree covered acres w/ stunning views of San Francisco Peaks, this luxury mountain retreat boasts 7,884 sq.ft., 6 bedrooms + office, 5 full baths, & 2 half baths, two separate living areas, elevator, wine cellar/lounge, home theatre & an oversized 2 car plus RV (40'' depth) garage. The stunning layout is a metaphor for relaxation for the entire family as no detail was overlooked. Luxury is prominent from custom staircase, soaring T & G ceilings & multiple fireplaces. High appliance package to round out the gourmet kitchen. The variety of covered porches, outdoor patios, pathways, gas firepit & Gazebo provide views of the extensive landscaping & a large pond accented w/ two water features.
6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $4,480,000
