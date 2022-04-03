6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,500,000

SERENE MOUNTAIN RETREAT. Nestled in the pines on almost 7 acres within a gated community. This home has 6 bedrooms, loft, three en suites, 5 bathrooms, a kitchen and kitchenette, a grand living area and two sitting rooms. It's nestled against the forest with its own private pond. It also has a private 920 foot deep well. This unique home is ready for family and friends to enjoy all that Flagstaff has to offer all year long. NO HOA, NO CC& R's