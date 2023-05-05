Welcome to one of Flagstaff's most exquisite custom homes, newly constructed in 2018, in the highly coveted subdivision, Linwood Heights! Built by the legendary Tom Ramsey, no detail was overlooked. The home rests on 1.44 acres backing 180 acres of designated HOA space with unobstructed forest views. As you enter, you notice beautiful beam-work, an open floor plan with 20' cedar paneled ceilings, and tons of windows looking out to the forest. Chefs kitchen with ample granite counter-space, 2 dishwashers, oversized fridge & freezer, center island, wall oven, warming drawer, oversized 6 burner gas range, and custom soft close cabinetry. In-floor heating! Primary & guest suite on the main level. Come enjoy the best patio ever with fireplace! Just minutes to AZ Snowbowl, and Downtown!