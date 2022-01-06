6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,200,000

The perfect Mountain retreat awaits! Nestled in the Ponderosa Pines on over 5 acres, yet only a short drive to Downtown Flagstaff, this property is a rare find. This house has so much to offer! The main house is 5400 SF of living space. Situated to capture the beautiful views, the open space and soaring ceilings in the center of the home welcome you to enjoy Flagstaff living. Enjoy a fire in the fireplace and look out at the snow covered trees in the winter, or take advantage of access to excessive deck space and outdoor amenities in the summer. The main level offers plenty of living space, a large kitchen with breakfast nook, as well as the primary bedroom and an additional bedroom that could also be a den. Head upstairs to 2 large ensuite bedrooms, connected by a large loft that is open (con't) to the living space and 2 story windows below. If you head to the bottom level, you'll find a large walk-out basement with 2 more large ensuite bedrooms as well. Also downstairs you'll enjoy the living area/game room, a second kitchen, media/theater room, and plenty of storage. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool with hot tub/spa built into the rocks with a peaceful waterfall, sand volleyball pit, and lots of deck and patio space. You'll also find lots of garage space for all your outdoor toys! A detached 3 car garage sits right next to the main house, and also has the 850 SF guest suite above. There's another small garage bay for your snow removal ATV. In the back of the lot, you'll find every car-person's dream - an oversized RV garage plus additional bays for cars. To top it all off, the oversized garage comes complete with a large workshop area. The lot next door located at 6040 W Saskan Ranch is also for sale - these two properties can be packaged together to make a total of 10 acres for you to enjoy. Horses are allowed, but no horse facilities currently on property.