6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,200,000

Nestled in the Ponderosa Pines on over 5 acres, yet only a short drive to Downtown Flagstaff, this property is a rare find. The main house is 5400 SF of living space, while the guest room above the detached 3 car garage is 850 SF. Take a walk outside onto your 5 acre lot, heavily treed with Ponderosa Pines. There you'll find a full-sized sand volleyball court, playhouse for the kids, in-ground pool with spa and rock waterfall - making this a perfect place to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in Flagstaff. You'll also find another large garage on property, with 5 car bays (center bays are tall enough for an RV or boat) and a large workshop. Inside you'll find a lovely and warm mountain retreat. Enjoy the fireplace and look out at the snow covered trees in the winter, or take advantage of (con't)