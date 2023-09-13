Situated on 1.6 acres of Forest Service bordered land in Equestrian Estates, one of Flagstaff's premier neighborhoods.This home offers a country setting with all city services. Minutes from downtown & Flagstaff Medical Center. Bright & open floorplan with huge chef's kitchen at center stage. Six bedrooms and four baths. Master suite includes a soaking tub adjacent to a gas fireplace and a steam shower. Kitchen features cabinets galore with granite countertops, stainless steel sinks and appliances, as well as walk in pantry, bakers area and work space. There is a formal as well as informal eating area. Living room and Great room. The vaulted tongue and groove cedar plank ceilings with 14 sky lights are spectacular. See supplemental remarks!!