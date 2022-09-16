Northern Arizona's Most Pristine, Modern Luxury, Newly Built, Custom Farmhouse. Only 5 min. to town, and only 10 to Downtown Flagstaff. This expansive home sits on the most serene & wildlife abundant 4.5 acres. Ability to split! Panoramic Views of the Peaks, and direct access to the National Forest! The home is 100% ready to go and comes Fully Furnished! As you enter the home you are greeted with tons of windows, high ceilings, custom beam-work, hard wood floors, and an open floor plan. Kitchen has Quartz countertops, high-end appliances, custom lighting, and opens to the living room. Huge bonus room-perfect guest quarters with its own bathroom, laundry & Kitchen. NEW zoned AC. NEW turf. VRBO proven $120k/year, and untapped AirBnB market. NO HOA. Best priced property in the Luxury market!
6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pumphouse County Natural Area, one of northern Arizona’s few preserved wetlands, has expanded its borders.
The City of Flagstaff announced Tuesday that come January 1, 2023, it will increase its minimum wage from $15.50 to $16.80 an hour, four dolla…
US Marshals were involved in a shooting that left one person dead behind Coconino Skatepark in Sunnyside.
The U.S. Marshals Service and other federal and state agencies were conducting an operation in the City of Flagstaff when an arrest went south Wednesday, according to a statement published Thursday morning. Here's what we know so far.
Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park will be closed on September 13 and 14 for construction activities related to an ongoing, grant-funded project aimed a…
This semester there’s already been multiple sexual assaults reported on NAU campus. Here’s what NAU police say about response and prevention efforts.
Flagstaff is set to receive a grant of $32.46 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for a collection of transportation projects kn…
The name of the person shot and killed in the officer-involved incident on Izabel Street in Flagstaff has been released by the FBI.
"And if by chance I should hold her, let me hold her for a time. But if allowed just one possession, I would pick her from the garden, to be mine."
Flagstaff mayoral and city council candidates have been given the chance to answer a weekly question in no more than 150 words. This week's qu…