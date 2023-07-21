Northern Arizona's Most Pristine, Modern Luxury, Newly Built, Custom Farmhouse. Only 5 min. to town, and only 10 to Downtown Flagstaff. This expansive home sits on the most serene & wildlife abundant 4.5 acres. Panoramic Views of the Peaks, and direct access to the National Forest! The home is 100% ready to go and comes Fully Furnished! As you enter the home you are greeted with tons of windows, high ceilings, custom beam-work, hard wood floors, and an open floor plan. Kitchen has Quartz countertops, high-end appliances, custom lighting, and opens to the living room. Huge bonus room-perfect guest quarters with its own access, bathroom, laundry & Kitchen. NEW zoned AC. NEW turf. VRBO proven $120k/year, and untapped AirBnB market. NO HOA. Schedule your private tour today.
6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,750,000
