6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,499,999

Can you say DREAM HOME OR AMAZING VACATION RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!?!!?! Yes the HOA does allow short term rentals! This home has IT ALL! INDOOR BASKETBALL COURT/REC ROOM. 6 bed 5 bath with fireman poles for the whole family! It has infloor heating throughout the house AND plumbed for in floor heat in driveways for future hookup! Intercom system, surround sound and security camera wiring. We're talking secret doors to hidden panic/gun room, and another hidden room above! On top of it all this home has been completely UPDATED! gorgeous granite countertops, new cabinets, new plumbing and light fixtures, new flooring, and new paint. Located the end of the culdesac and BACKING STATE LAND this location allows for complete serenity and forest views/trails right out your backyard.