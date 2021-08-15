Welcome home! From the gourmet kitchen to the lovely primary suite you will find lots of love and updating that enhances this beautiful residence. Pamper yourself in a fabulous primary suite that flows into an open den/study. There you will find a cozy wood stove and views of the forest. There is a 2nd ensuite bedroom on the main level with an attached bath and walk-in shower. You will absolutely love the tall pines and nicely landscaped 1.13 acre lot that is truly a gardener's delight. A protected raised bed garden area is perfect for heirloom vegetables. Relax or entertain on your private patio under a lovely pergola surrounded by nature. Two 2-car garages - one detached with a nice workshop area. Please watch the video for a great virtual tour. So much more and absolutely a must see.
6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,495,000
