Welcome to the ''Lunar Lodge''. A Newly remodeled mountain-modern home, located in THE Cherry Hill subdivision. Currently a successful STR, but is also perfect for a large family, or 2nd home. The house comes FULLY FURNISHED! Has 6 bedrooms, and 4 bathrooms; this includes an upstairs 2 bed unit with NEW Kitchen and deck space. Home has NEW AC & Furnace. NEW appliances. NEW custom cabinetry. NEW light fixtures throughout. All baths are NEW! NEW Flooring throughout. Enjoy a huge front and back yard that is landscaped; plenty of room to entertain or for pets to roam. NO HOA. Fresh exterior paint. Moonwalking distance to Downtown Flagstaff, FUTS trails, restaurants, shopping, & breweries. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Schedule your showing! Visit: https://www.lunarlodgeflagstaff.com