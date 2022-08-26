5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $995,000

Gorgeous Capstone built home-like new. Separate entrance to second story guesthouse with full kitchen,2 bedrooms, & full bath. Perfect for In-Law suite or income generating rental. Attached guest house on property consistently generated $2800 per month. High Energy Efficiency. Very lightly lived in. 9 foot ceilings & 8 foot doors throughout. Primary residence with open kitchen to great room living area. Gorgeous stone fireplace in great room. Split floor plan with 2 front bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill bath. Large owner's suite. Dream kitchen with slab granite countertops and espresso cabinetry. stainless steel appliances and HUGE walk in pantry. don't miss the guest bath off of the entry hall. Guest house able to be sold fully furnished. **See supplement section for energy efficiency featur Guest house has separate HVAC & no shared ventilation with main house. This home is Department of Energy certified Zero Energy Ready Homes (ZERH) and adheres to Capstone Homes' Energy Efficiency Elevated standards. Included are such features as a tankless gas water heater, sprayed foam insulation in walls and in ceilings, Energy Star appliances, Watersense plumbing fixtures, Indoor airPlus building materials and features, Low E vinyl windows, and solar panel prewiring. Capstone homes are certified by Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) providers to ensure they meet all certification guidelines and receive a Home Energy Rating System (HERS) score. Home has an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilation System). **Community clubhouse/rec room to be completed in fall 2022**