THIS ONE IS A GEM in the coveted Shadow Mountain neighborhood!! Pride of ownership for over 25 years! 5BR/3BA on .38 acres. Vaulted ceilings, wood floors throughout the main living areas, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms, & an extra deep garage are some of the quality features this home boasts. Primary BR/BA along with another 2BRs/1BA are located on the main level. Downstairs includes an additional 2BRs/1BA as well as a welcoming bonus room with French doors that lead to the fully fenced, landscaped outdoor living; complete with an oversized patio area for many celebrations to come! Additionally, there is an enormous storage area off the bonus room that could be converted to separate guest quarters/in-law quarters/ private apartment that is not included in the square footage. Trail...