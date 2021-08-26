MOUNTAIN HOME IN PINE MOUNTAIN ESTATES. This charming 5 bed,3.5 bath home has everything for your mountain living lifestyle. This cedar sided home has the primary ensuite on the main floor. It features a Blaze King catalytic wood stove, whole house LifeSource water filtration system, modern low flow toilets, new roof and a remodeled pergola. An updated eat-in kitchen with an adjoining family room is perfect for entertaining. An easement to the forest borders the property. The barn is immaculate and ready for the equine enthusiast. A large shop with a wood stove and attic storage space as well as a fenced vegetable garden are bonus features. This immaculately kept home is waiting for you today. And NO HOA!
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $985,000
