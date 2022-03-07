5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $975,000

This home is Paradise Found! Surround yourself w/ million-dollar mountain views & huge ponderosa pine trees on the nearly one acre of pristine forest. Minutes from downtown Flagstaff. This extra-large lot is adjacent to the National Forest where trails, mountain bike riding, & rock-climbing are literally out your back door! This 3-story home located in the extremely popular Paradise Hills has no HOA & is perfect for large gatherings, offering privacy that is impossible to find within the city limits. Check out the breathtaking views of Mt. Elden from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room. The home has approx. 3400 sqft. 5 beds, 3 baths, a gas & wood-burning fireplace. There's plenty of room for everyone inside and out, and offers plenty of parking as well.