5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $959,000

Stunning 3456 SQ FT CUSTOM HOME in the highly sought after Paradise Hills neighborhood. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living on this magnificent OVERSIZED LOT with majestic Ponderosa Pines. Gorgeous views of Mount Elden and just down the street from Buffalo Park and National Forest Trail System with best hiking and biking trails in Flagstaff. Spacious open floor plan with tons of built-in storage throughout the home. Enjoy sitting by the fireplace in the beautiful great room while taking in the radiant natural light. Guests can make themselves at home in the PRIVATE GUEST WING or retreat downstairs to the IN LAW SUITE. This lovely apartment with its own private entrance and additional 1200 SQ FT of living space comes equipped with its own kitchen, living room, bathroom and laundry room.