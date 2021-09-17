Stunning custom home with amazing views of the San Francisco Peaks. This home has been meticulously maintained and attention to every detail has been taken. Open living space with hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings and pellet stove . Gorgeous kitchen with Carrara Marble counters, large island, stainless appliances, two-toned cabinets and copper sink. Primary bedroom is spacious with beautiful en-suite, complete with claw foot tub, dual sinks and tiled shower. Downstairs in the basement is the family room and 2 additional bedrooms with stamped custom concrete floors, wood beam accents and custom closet doors, Exterior amenities are trex-deck front porch, custom covered patio with built in gas grill, over 50 trees, RV-Parking, 50-amp outlet and pump station and synthetic turf area.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An old Flagstaff motel will soon be converted into transitional housing for unsheltered residents, a local non-profit announced earlier this week.
In 2016, after 24 years in Flagstaff, I reluctantly moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico. I’ve never felt Santa Fe measured up to Flagstaff. I’ve oft…
- Updated
The U.S. Forest Service sent waves of shock and frustration across northern Arizona with an announcement that it would be going back to the dr…
- Updated
President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration Monday after monsoon rains caused a series of flash floods across areas of northern …
Flagstaff Unified School District’s (FUSD) board recently held a work session to discuss a proposed change to its Policy Section H, also known…
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced Monday that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.
Recently the residents on South Fourth Street, a private road, were informed that the city plans on constructing a four lane road, 45 mph with…
- Updated
PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran was late paying his Yavapai County property taxes 15 out of 16 years during a stretch that began in the mid…
Most of Flagstaff's elected officials were in agreement about two things Tuesday night: members of city council said the mayor's recent action…
- Updated
After a few weeks of falling metrics, Coconino County saw an increase in both of its community transmission benchmarks for COVID-19 this week.