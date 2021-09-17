5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $950,000

Stunning custom home with amazing views of the San Francisco Peaks. This home has been meticulously maintained and attention to every detail has been taken. Open living space with hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings and pellet stove . Gorgeous kitchen with Carrara Marble counters, large island, stainless appliances, two-toned cabinets and copper sink. Primary bedroom is spacious with beautiful en-suite, complete with claw foot tub, dual sinks and tiled shower. Downstairs in the basement is the family room and 2 additional bedrooms with stamped custom concrete floors, wood beam accents and custom closet doors, Exterior amenities are trex-deck front porch, custom covered patio with built in gas grill, over 50 trees, RV-Parking, 50-amp outlet and pump station and synthetic turf area.