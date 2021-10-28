5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $900,000

An absolutely gorgeous Ponderosa Trails home. This custom built home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and sits on a huge double sized lot. Tall pine trees tower over a perfect yard front and back. The great room has a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is immaculate with granite counters over hand crafted cabinets and great appliances. Wood grained tile stretches throughout. The primary suite and one other bedroom are on the main floor with 3 big bedrooms, including a guest suite, just upstairs. Built for entertaining, the back yard patios offer great outdoor space including a fire pit and beautiful low maintenance landscaping. The garage is over sized and ready for your weekend projects or toys. Take a look at the 3D virtual tour of this fine home!