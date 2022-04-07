5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $880,000

Amazing Rockridge Estate home. Renovations have begun and now you can make this amazing home your own. This home is 5 bedroom 4 baths and 2 offices. This 3295sqft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. 2 primary suites. The downstairs suite would make a great place for someone with their own living space. There is a bonus room over the garage perfect for teen room, theatre room or home gym. Covered porches in the front and back add privacy. Attached 2 car garage with a 2nd parking space for 2 more cars on the property. Upstairs are views of the mountains. The backyard has a relaxing Koi pond and greenhouse, lots of space to enjoy Flagstaffs summers. Close to urban trails and Thorpe Park. CASH sale only. Being Sold AS IS. Clients have home blue prints.