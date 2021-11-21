5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $875,000

You don't want to miss this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Elk Run! This 2,514 square foot home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on almost half an acre lot! The bright master bedroom is located on the main floor and has a great bathroom, with a jacuzzi tub perfecting for relaxing. The living area includes a gas fireplace, perfect for gathering around with friends and family. Wood and tile floors throughout the main floor create a great flow. Upstairs you will find an amazing bonus room with endless possibilities. This home also has a large, stand up attic with a pull down ladder for easy access. The large deck off thedining area is ideal for BBQ's and enjoying the backyard. Come see this great home today, you won't be disappointed!